UBBF 2024 Is Coming Soon | All Intelligence with UBB Advanced

ISTANBUL, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th Global Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024) is set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from October 31 to November 1. Co-hosted by the UN Broadband Commission, World Broadband Association (WBBA), and Huawei, the forum brings together industry leaders and elites from leading carriers, regulatory bodies, analyst organizations, standards organizations, and industry alliances worldwide. Under the theme “All Intelligence with UBB Advanced”, the forum will delve into the multifaceted implications of AI-driven optical and intelligent IP networks, exploring how to capitalize on business opportunities brought by continuous innovation and harness AI to empower UBB and drive new business growth.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of UBBF, following nine years of successful events in London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hangzhou, Geneva, Beijing, Dubai, and Bangkok. UBBF 2024 boasts four notable highlights.

Highlight 1: Pioneering industry perspectives

UBBF 2024 will focus on the collaborative development of UBB and AI. As AI foundation models advance and AI applications see widespread adoption, UBB will proactively address the network requirements and challenges in the AI era, driving its rapid development. In addition, the forum will showcase how UBB networks leverage AI technologies to achieve a high level of autonomy in network deployment, experience assurance, network maintenance, and more, significantly improving network intelligence.

Highlight 2: Business implementation demos

UBBF 2024 will demonstrate innovative use cases oriented to home services and government and enterprise services, as well as success stories of business growth, allowing attendees to learn how to achieve business growth through UBB networks. Attendees will also see how UBB networks help carriers achieve business monetization and move toward new heights in the AI era through bandwidth upgrade, connection upgrade, experience upgrade, and more.

Highlight 3: Leading products and technologies

UBBF 2024 presents “four mosts” experience through the UBB industry exhibition hall. First, most comprehensive exhibition, aggregating a full lineup of UBB solutions and all-scenario applications. Second, most real service experience, providing immersive experience for audiences through more than 20 real service-based demos. Third, most practical business cases, sharing more than 30 success stories. Fourth, most cutting-edge products and technologies, leading the future trend of UBB.

Highlight 4: Sharing by industry leaders

UBBF 2024 will bring together industry leaders from carriers, standards organizations, and industry associations worldwide to share the latest insights and perspectives on the UBB industry. In addition, Huawei’s top experts will engage in face-to-face dialogue with customers, exploring topics such as network planning and construction, as well as achieving business success in the AI era.

What does the future hold for the UBB industry as we move toward an intelligent world? What new growth will UBB bring to the industry? Don’t miss the chance to be part of this pivotal moment in Istanbul, Türkiye, from October 31 to November 1, as we gather for an unforgettable event that will shape the future of UBB.

