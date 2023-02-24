UKRAINIANS INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT OF VICTORY, NEW POLLING FROM LORD ASHCROFT FINDS

Febbraio 24, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ukrainians are increasingly confident of defeating the Russian invasion and expect a military victory rather than a diplomatic solution, according to new polling from Lord Ashcroft. Meanwhile Russian support for the “special military operation” remains high at 76%, and 85% of Russians say they have a favourable view of President Putin. While 41% of British people say the UK has a direct interest in defeating the invasion of Ukraine, only 33% of Americans say the same for the US.

Surveys of more than 2,000 people were conducted in each in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the US. Findings include:

2,019 adults in Ukraine were interviewed by telephone between 7 and 13 February 2023. 2,012 adults in Russia were interviewed by telephone between 3 and 13 February 2023. 2,082 adults in Great Britain were interviewed online between 13 and 14 February 2023. 2,204 adults in the US were interviewed online between 10 and 14 February 2023. Full findings from the research are available at LordAshcroftPolls.com

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, pollster and author. He is a former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party and honorary Chairman of the International Democrat Union. His recent political books include Going For Broke: The Rise of Rishi Sunak, First Lady: Intrigue at the Court of Carrie and Boris Johnson, and Red Knight: The Unauthorised Biography of Sir Keir Starmer.

