Ulike Revolutionizes At-Home Hair Removal with the Launch of Air 10 IPL Device

17 Aprile 2024

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ulike, a pioneer in at-home beauty care solutions, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest innovation, the Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Device. This groundbreaking product represents a significant leap forward in the realm of personal grooming, offering users the opportunity to achieve salon-grade results from the comfort of their own homes.

The Air 10 harnesses cutting-edge IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology to target hair at the root, leaving skin smoother and hair-free. By utilizing the power of light energy, this device offers a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional hair removal methods. With the Air 10, users can say goodbye to the inconvenience and expense of frequent salon visits, without compromising on quality or results.

“Our primary goal at Ulike is to provide simple, safe, and comfortable permanent hair removal solutions that can be easily accessed by everyone in the comfort of their homes,” says Mr. Win, CEO at Ulike. “With Ulike, users have the option of creating their own safe and private personal beauty sanctuary to get rid of unwanted hairs discreetly,” adds Dr. Davin Lim, Board-Certified Dermatologist at Ulike.

Ulike’s journey towards developing the Air 10 began with a vision to democratize professional-grade hair removal. Over the past decade, the company has remained committed to research and development, collaborating with in-house engineers and leading dermatology research groups to bring cutting-edge innovations to life.

A Beacon of IPL Technology

The Air 10 stands as a beacon of technological brilliance in the IPL industry, boasting novel features that prioritize efficiency, safety, and convenience. Its dual pulse lamp, offers an 18% expansion of the treatment area and a remarkable boost in overall energy output, ensuring unparalleled precision in targeting fine and coarse hairs.

Visible Result in Just 1 Week with Dual Lights Tech

Enhancing user experience further, the Air 10 incorporates SHR (Super Hair Removal) Mode, previously exclusive to professional salons. This technology utilizes 4-pulse heat up to 26J accumulation to remove even stubborn hair with a delicate touch. Visible results in just 1 week were proofed by SGS Laboratory.

Smart Protection with SkinSensor and Upgraded Ice Cooling

Safety is paramount in Ulike’s design philosophy, and the Air 10 is equipped with advanced features to ensure a comfortable and burn-free experience. Enhanced with the Integrated SkinSensor, Ulike 10 could accurately detect the skin tone, adjusting treatment power accordingly for optimal efficacy. Experience the benefits of effective, gentle, and effortless long-lasting hair removal, along with a Sapphire Ice Cooling system. Through Ice-Cooling tech, the contact epidermis temperature is at 16°C* within 30 minutes of continuous use.

The Air 10 is now available for purchase at £249 with a super-early bird discount before 24th April, ushering in a new era of at-home hair removal. For more information and to experience the future of personal grooming, visit Ulike’s official website at uk.ulike.com.

About Ulike:

Ulike is a leading provider of at-home beauty care solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals approach personal grooming. With over a decade of expertise in IPL technology, Ulike combines professional-grade innovation with unbeaten skin protection to offer safe, effective, and practical solutions for hair removal. Learn more about Ulike and the Air 10 at uk.ulike.com.

