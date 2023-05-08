app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Unilumin original design won 4 iF Awards

Maggio 8, 2023

BERLIN, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the XS, LRS, UHPⅢ and UpanelSⅡ series products designed originally by Unilumin Group have been chosen and honored by the iF awards among more than 11,000 entries around the world. Unilumin has become the only enterprise in the LED industry to have four products awarded by this international authority award in once.

Since the German iF design award was established in 1953, it has been recognized as the one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world, which is the Oscars award of the design world.

The single cabinet of Unilumin’s XS series product has 9 angle adjustment gears, ± 40 ° ultra-wide arc range to achieve the “S” shape. The screen is so smooth that it can realize a variety of creative shapes.

To create a hoistable product, Unilumin designers considered the left and right pull during installation so that they designed a triangular structure to meet the mechanical need. In addition, the product’s arc lock on both sides enables adjustment of arc screen. Combined with the power push-button maintenance design, it is both sophisticated and user-friendly.

The LRS series products realize a perfect balance between cost and design. In order to make the power box maintenance efficient and convenient, a modular design is adopted for the product to integrate the power source, receiver card, and HUB card into the power supply box. To realize cost control, the rounded design of the bottom of the cabinet also ensures the comfort of use.

The UHPⅢ series products have simple and elegant appearances. Through the contrast in color and material, two-color masking and spraying technology is used for the back cover of the cabinet to generate a unique impact. Hidden handle, detachable rear cover design provide clients with the convenience of post-maintenance installation.

The UpanelSⅡ series which have continuously won Japan Good Design Award, Red Dot Award and iF Design Award, represents the design level of Unilumin’s high-end small pitch products. Multilateral folding surfaces and folding lines are extensively used for the products.

From the concept of design , the sketch design and review, effect drawing and modeling，to the process guidance drawing production and product implementation, Unilumin,the representative brand of Chinese LED industry, has demonstrated the international-level capability in the original design of industrial products.

Photos -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071193/creative_display.jpghttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071194/LRS_series_product_design_draft.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-original-design-won-4-if-awards-301817676.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Phemex Launches Its Revolutionary Phemex Soul Pass to Boost Trust, Protect Against Crypto Fraud, and Increase Decentralized Web 3.0 Transparency

MILAN, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Phemex, a leading crypto exchange platform, is bolstering its …

Hisense Named to Fortune China’s ESG Influential Listing 2023

QINGDAO, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, the consumer technology brand and a major in…

Empowering Innovation to the Global Market with Acro Certify

BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For many companies, entering the global market is…

Zoomlion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Special Exhibition Highlighting Intelligent Products and Digitalization Achievements

CHANGSHA, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co….

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl