UNITED LEGWEAR & APPAREL CO. AND SKECHERS EXPAND DISTRIBUTION

EU and UK territories added to longtime licensing and distribution partnership

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC (ULAC), a New York-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of legwear, apparel, and accessories, has announced an expansion of their 20-year licensing partnership with global lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel brand Skechers to include distribution in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The license will be managed in these two added territories through ULAC’s newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiaries in the EU and UK: United Legwear & Apparel Europe BV and United Legwear & Apparel UK Ltd., respectively.

Skechers will leverage ULAC’s sales and distribution strengths in these territories to increase their market footprint. Isaac Ash, CEO and President of ULAC, explained that the timing was perfect for the addition of these territories to their licensing agreement: “ULAC has had a successful partnership with Skechers for two decades in North America. With the establishment of ULAC Europe B.V. in 2023, it’s a strategic time for Skechers to tap into our capabilities and increase their legwear presence in retailers across these countries.”

“Customers’ enthusiastic response to our offering of Skechers-branded socks has paved the way for additional expansion opportunities, including in Europe,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “With a long history together, United Legwear understands the Skechers brand, our need for quality and style, and our consumers. Together, we can bring more comfort to the people of Europe.”

Skechers will now have dedicated showroom space at ULAC Europe B.V.’s headquarters in Amsterdam and in the London showroom. Buyers from key retailers can easily view the legwear collections for men, women and kids in these beautiful, newly-built spaces.

Skechers lifestyle and high-performance socks, including pairs for running, golf, basketball, football, and pickleball for men and women, as well as Skechers lifestyle socks for children of all ages, are available in Skechers retail stores and retailers across the United States and Europe.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.United Legwear & Apparel Co. LLC (unitedlegwear.com) is a 25-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner of PUMA North America; has distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda and Hurley; maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Champion, and Weatherproof; owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands, and has a portfolio of private-label brands. ULAC’s mission is to produce and distribute apparel and accessories of highest quality and best value while working with integrity and fairness.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc. Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

