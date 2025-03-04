United Soccer League and MAMMOTION Kick Off Partnership to Bring Superior Lawn Care Solutions to Soccer Communities

4 Marzo 2025

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The United Soccer League (USL) and MAMMOTION, the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD series robotic lawn mowers, are joining forces to support the growth of soccer across the U.S. and bring advanced lawn care technology to soccer fields and backyard play areas across America.

“We are proud to be part of the rapid growth of soccer in the U.S. and to introduce advanced lawn care solutions that align with the needs of players and fans alike,” said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “Our mission is to bring professional-grade turf care to families and communities, making every backyard a great place to play the game.”

The two-year partnership will focus on engaging leagues, clubs, and fans through various initiatives during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with plans to expand access to MAMMOTION’s premium lawn care products throughout the soccer ecosystem. MAMMOTION’s suite of robotic mowers, including the LUBA 2 AWD, YUKA, LUBA mini AWD and YUKA mini, will also be featured at select USL and club events.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the soccer experience, both on and off the field,” said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. “Partnering with MAMMOTION allows us to introduce cutting-edge technology to our clubs and fans, ensuring great playing surfaces at every level of the game.”

Learn more about the future of turf-like lawn care with MAMMOTION at mammotion.com, and visit uslsoccer.com for upcoming match information.

About United Soccer League

Founded in 1986, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, impacting more than 200 communities nationwide. The USL is the first and only organization to offer a comprehensive youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. This structure includes four men’s leagues: the newly announced, top-tier professional Division I league, the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One (Division III), and USL League Two (pre-professional). The women’s pathway includes the top-tier USL Super League (Division I), which debuted in 2024, and USL W League, the country’s leading pre-professional women’s league. The USL also oversees USL Academy, a progressive talent development platform, and USL Youth, a premier national youth platform.

With multi-year national and international media rights agreements across various platforms including CBS Sports, ESPN and Peacock, the USL is the most widely accessible soccer league in the country.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent, high-quality, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. As the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD series, recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024, the versatile YUKA series, and LUBA mini AWD and YUKA mini series, MAMMOTION is transforming lawn care for both professionals and consumers. The mission is to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience worldwide.

