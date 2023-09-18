app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Up to 16kWh: OUKITEL Unveils Expandable Home Backup Solution BP2000 & B2000

Settembre 18, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OUKITEL, a leading innovator in energy solutions, unveiled the OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution on Sep 4th in the European market. Flexibility is always the first priority of OUKITEL’s innovations. The launch of the BP2000 + B2000 modular system brings extraordinary versatility.

Here’s an overview of OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution.

Pricing and Availability

The OUKITEL BP2000 Power is now available in Europe. Users can visit the official OUKITEL website to purchase it at the final price of €1199. Act fast because the limited-time coupon will expire on September 20th. Don’t miss this chance to grab the exclusive coupon offer.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is empowering the public with sustainable energy storage products, and creating a new life of new energy. OUKITEL New Energy company is committed to being the world’s leading brand of new energy, specializing in providing people with large capacity, high power, portable, green household energy storage, and mobile storage power products. For more information, visit https://eu.oukitel.com/. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211722/BP2000.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/up-to-16kwh-oukitel-unveils-expandable-home-backup-solution-bp2000–b2000-301929356.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Odisha leaps on to the global floor through KIIT & KISS contingent of 14 at Asian Games 2023

BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A contingent of 14 exceptional students hailin…

Monica Baldassarre, l’esperta legale di riferimento per le frodi carosello

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 18 Settembre 2023. Monica Baldassarre è la migliore esperta legale di rife…

Da oggi è possibile estendere la patente moto senza dover sostenere l’esame

(Adnkronos) – 18 settembre 2023. Con il recepimento, dopo 17 anni, della normativa comunitaria, D…

Aristocrat Gaming™ to Introduce New European For Sale Link Lineup

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aristocrat Gaming™ is rolling out an exciting collection o…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl