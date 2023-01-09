app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Upgraded Viewing Experience and a New Way of Living: Hisense Presents ULED Mini LED TVs, Laser TVs and Smart Home

Gennaio 9, 2023

– LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense displayed its 2023 new product lineup featuring ULED TVs, new Laser TVs, smart home, and more at CES 2023. Every year, as a leader in the global home appliance field, Hisense provides customers with a variety of options that enrich their daily activities, delivering premium quality products.

ULED – 110 ULED X Won CES Innovation Award Honoree

At this year’s CES, Hisense 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree. Boasting a 110-inch screen and 8K resolution, the 110 ULED X is equipped with the highest quality viewing technologies, including Mini LED backlight, peak brightness up to 2500 nits and unmatched HDR image quality performance. With the active intelligent backlight control and a new, proprietary 8K chipset, viewers can enjoy the finest display experience regardless of the changes in ambiance. In addition to the top-notch picture technologies, ULED X also creates cinema-quality sound with a left and right dual theater audio design and 3.1.2 channels of immersive surrounding sound. Besides the ULED X, the U8K, U7K and U6K series were also on display at this year’s CES.

Laser TV – More Enjoyable Image Quality

The 8K Laser TV was first introduced to overseas markets at this year’s CES. This limited-edition product integrates the most advanced laser TV technology, including a triple-color laser light source, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Audio Technology, IMAX Enhanced certifications, etc. Hisense’s latest Laser TVs enhance the viewing experience with a new high-gain ALR screen for increased brightness and a clearer picture, a built-in TV tuner and premium audio quality and features. A variety of models including the L9H and L5H are ready to cater to consumers’ different needs.

Smart Home – A New Way of Living

Hisense has also been evolving its smart home strategy, leveraging its strengths in display technology, home appliances, and operating systems. ConnectLife, as Hisense’s commitment to this strategy, is making the management of everyday tasks easier, more sustainable and with more fun. Also, Hisense VIDAA smart TV operating platform, together with ConnectLife, brings together smart home appliances to create a connected ecosystem that makes managing and monitoring household easy, putting the user at the center of the home experience.

Hisense Future of Cooking Technology, which has made cooking easier and smarter, was a wow-factor of Hisense exhibit. For example, Hisense Smart Combi Steam Oven provides users with many convenient features, such as zone cooking, scan to cook, automatic steam releasing, etc.

In addition, Hisense commercial display was also presented at CES 2023. Delivering a vibrant 4K experience, industry leading reliability and the latest Android operating systems, Hisense is to offer different commercial display solutions that will create a unique interactive experience for users.

The CES provides impetus for appliance consumption. With the presence of Hisense, consumers were presented with an insight into practicalities and a new direction of appliance change.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978500/Hisense_110_ULED_X_CES_2023.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978501/Hisense_8K_Laser_TV.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978502/Hisense_ConnectLife_Experience_Area_CES_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upgraded-viewing-experience-and-a-new-way-of-living-hisense-presents-uled-mini-led-tvs-laser-tvs-and-smart-home-301715230.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Autel Robotics annuncerà il drone EVO Max 4T e nuovi accessori al CES 2023

– Notizie in primo piano  WASHINGTON, 5 gennaio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autel Robotics presenterà i…

Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves

– Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition SOUTHAMPTO…

Huma to provide best-in-class digital clinical trials solutions through landmark acquisition of Alcedis

– LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huma Therapeutics Limited (“Huma”)…

Ecolog International Appoints Juan Chaparro as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

– DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ecolog International, a leading global provider of in…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl