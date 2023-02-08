app-menu Social mobile

Urgent request by Alliance Advisors for Bondholders of Bell Groups defaulted Bonds to come forward

Febbraio 8, 2023

– LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On behalf of the Trustee, Alliance Advisors seeks to identify holders of the following bonds:

 

In an effort to ensure that all bondholders are aware of their rights and obligations and monies potentially due to them, Alliance Advisors is requesting that all bondholders provide their contact information, including name, mailing address, and email address to details below.

Bondholders who have already provided their contact information do not need to take any further action. Bondholders who have not previously provided their contact information are encouraged to do so promptly in order to ensure that they receive all future communications from the Company.

If you are a bondholder or believe you are and have any questions, please contact Alliance Advisors using the following methods:

Email: BellGroup@allianceadvisors.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urgent-request-by-alliance-advisors-for-bondholders-of-bell-groups-defaulted-bonds-to-come-forward-301740920.html

