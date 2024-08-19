Urovo Recognized as Impinj Gold-Level Partner to Advance RFID Applications

19 Agosto 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Urovo, a global leading provider in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) industry, proudly announces its recognition as an Impinj Gold Partner. This partnership underscores the ongoing collaboration between Urovo and Impinj, a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, highlighting their joint commitment to advancing RFID technology.

Impinj’s Leading RAIN RFID Technology

Impinj is renowned for its high-performance RAIN RFID chips, which form the foundation of successful RFID deployments worldwide. Urovo’s integration of Impinj’s technology ensures that customers receive best-in-class RAIN RFID solutions with unmatched accuracy and reliability.

As an Impinj Gold Partner, Urovo reinforces its dedication to RFID excellence. Urovo has been integrating Impinj’s RAIN RFID chips into its product range for years, consistently delivering top-tier performance and innovation across various applications.

“Congratulations to Urovo on having reached the top tier of the Impinj Partner Network,” said Impinj Vice President Global Marketing and Demand Gaylene Meyer. “This is a testament to Urovo’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative RAIN RFID-enabled products. We have valued our work with Urovo and look forward to continuing our strong partnership.”

Urovo’s Extensive RFID Portfolio

Urovo has developed an extensive portfolio of RFID products, leveraging Impinj’s cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value. This portfolio includes handheld RFID mobile computers, handheld RFID sleds, fixed RFID readers, and RFID printers.

Urovo handheld reader DT50P, powered by the Impinj E710 reader chip, offers an impressive 15-meter RAIN RFID reading range and high-speed performance. Urovo RFID SLED RFDT50, also powered by the Impinj E710 reader chip, can read up to 1,000 tags per second with a range of up to 8 meters, extending the capabilities of Urovo’s flagship enterprise mobile computer DT50.

Fixed RFID readers like the FR1000 are optimized for bulk tag reading in warehouse environments, offering efficiency and accuracy in inventory management. Meanwhile, the FR2000 can be integrated with Urovo tablets to create efficient RFID self-checkout solutions, enhancing customer service in retail settings. Urovo RFID printer D81R supports both direct thermal and thermal transfer printing, it can print and encode RFID tags with a minimum pitch of 15mm and supports thick on-metal label printing less than 1.3mm, streamlining the process of RFID tag printing and encoding.

Future Collaborations and Innovations

The Urovo-Impinj partnership is poised to drive significant advancements in RFID technology and its applications and accelerate the adoption of RAIN RFID. Both companies are committed to exploring new opportunities and developing innovative solutions that will improve business efficiency.

“We are proud to be recognized as an Impinj Gold Partner,” said Andy Guo, the Chairman of Urovo. “This not only enhances our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge RFID solutions to our customers.”

About Urovo

UROVO is a leading technology company specializing in mobile computers, data terminals, payment terminals, printers and related mobile solutions, particularly in the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) space. Trusted by many multinational customers, Urovo is well-regarded for its innovative products that cater to various industries, including retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing. For more information, please visit en.urovo.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

Contact: HelenEmail: urovo@urovo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urovo-recognized-as-impinj-gold-level-partner-to-advance-rfid-applications-302224346.html