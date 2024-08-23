UTime Limited to Participate in International Medical Fairs and Medical Conferences

23 Agosto 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) (“UTime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its plans to participate in a series of internationally recognized medical fairs and medical conferences. These forthcoming events will provide a valuable opportunity for UTime to showcase its latest achievements in medical devices and solutions and to enhance its communication and partnerships within the global medical industry.

At the upcoming MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, one of the world’s most influential medical trade fairs for medical technology and devices, UTime plans to exhibit its latest innovations in medical monitoring devices and smart diagnostic tools. The Company’s exhibition booth aims to highlight its pioneering practices across the entire value chain of medical technology products.

In addition to MEDICA, UTime plans to attend the Cardiology Society Conference, Sleep Conference, and Hypertension Conference in the United States. These conferences gather leading medical experts and scholars, offering UTime not only a platform to present its technological advancements to the industry but also an excellent opportunity to learn and derive insights from global peers.

These planned participations underscore UTime’s ongoing commitment to influencing the global medical and healthcare landscape and demonstrate the Company’s mission to enhance human health through technological innovation.

UTime also intends to explore potential collaborative projects with various international healthcare organizations and research institutes, particularly in the areas of telemedicine and the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Through these international collaborations, the Company aims to accelerate the global rollout of its products, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

