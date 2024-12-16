Valona celebrates a Leader recognition in Market and Competitive Intelligence

16 Dicembre 2024

Achieves highest possible scores in 17 out of 31 criteria in global platform evaluation

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Valona, a global forerunner in AI-driven market and competitive intelligence solutions, today announced its designation as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2024 report.

The company received the highest possible scores across 17 of 31 evaluation criteria, including:

The independent Forrester Wave™ -assessment1 evaluates 11 market and competitive intelligence (M&CI) platform providers, focused on current offerings, strategies, and customer feedback. The report recognizes Valona’s exceptional strategic vision, and the use of its own generative AI technology to summarize information long before other vendors, and its comprehensive offering rounded out by analyst and consulting support.

According to the Forrester report, the Valona platform has “always been exceptional for its sourcing of public information… and has an “ultra-reliable” platform. The report also states that Valona is an “excellent fit for large enterprises that want a proven and sophisticated platform with global insights and analyst/consulting support to build intelligence capabilities across multiple functions.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader by Forrester in their evaluation,” said Kimmo Havu, Valona CEO. “For us, this acknowledgment validates our strategic approach to market intelligence and reinforces our position as an innovative partner for global enterprises.”

“We’re not just providing data. Our platform delivers reliable insights to decision-makers in an increasingly dynamic market landscape empowering them to navigate complex business environments with confidence. By transforming raw insights into strategic intelligence, we enable our clients to anticipate market shifts, understand competitive dynamics, and eliminate blind spots before they become critical challenges.”

Valona remains committed to continuous platform development, leveraging customer feedback and emerging market needs to maintain its leadership position in the industry. The company’s strategic approach has been recognized for its forward-thinking vision, with a comprehensive roadmap that emphasizes ongoing AI investment and a focus on vertical, functional and use-case specific models and analyses.”

Resources

Download the full The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Valona market and competitive intelligence capabilities and how they stack up against other top vendors.

For more information, read our blog post on the topic here

1.The Forrester Wave™Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2024

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence, the premier market and competitive intelligence AI solution provider that blends generative AI with expert analysis to deliver crucial, relevant insights for large enterprises and manufacturers.

Delivering hyper-relevant, real-time global insights, Valona empowers business leaders to understand their market environment, risks, and opportunities, equipping them with foresight and a global outlook. Supported by an industry-expert analytical team, the Valona AI-powered platform helps businesses meet growth targets, venture into new markets, enhance product development, anticipate supply chain disruptions, manage market threats, and outpace competition.Valona maintains a proprietary source base of over 200,000 unique global business data sources including industry-specific data sets. The information is harvested to generate valuable insights for over 350,000 daily users, translating data from over 115 languages into English.By monitoring the global business environment 24/7, Valona has served Fortune 500 companies like Goodyear, HSBC, Bosch, Philips, and Cintas since 1999, providing strategic foresight to shape their future.

Learn more about Valona: valonaintelligence.com

Media Contact

Kati TammistoCMO, ValonaKati.tammisto@valonaintelligence.com+358 40 775 7162

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549045/5077477/Valona_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valona-celebrates-a-leader-recognition-in-market-and-competitive-intelligence-302331473.html