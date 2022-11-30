Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force and Cellebrite Combine Efforts to Resolve Crimes Quicker and Exonerate the Innocent

Novembre 30, 2022

Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force makes the most of grant funding to provide the best Digital Intelligence technology to its community

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, TYSONS CORNER, Va., and EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the results of its work with the Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force (VCCCTF) to accelerate justice with Cellebrite collect and review solutions.

At present, Director Jess Powers’ VCCCTF team utilizes Cellebrite Premium, as well as other Cellebrite collect and review solutions.

Director Powers stated, “Prior to our digital transformation, it took months to retrieve data from devices. With Cellebrite, we expect to deliver actionable intelligence in just three days.” Over time, Director Powers has built a unit that now services 29 agencies from 11 states.

Director Powers stated, “There’s a reason people are after Cellebrite Premium [….] As soon as agencies find out that we have one just by word of mouth, they start coming to us.”

Director Powers stated, “With the data that we’re churning out from over a thousand devices [in 18 months], our average disposition time for felonies is about 137 days, compared to 255, which is the national average. Based on the statistics that we have, for the first year and half that we’ve been doing this, we’ve been able to churn out about a 73% successful prosecution rate.”

Director Powers assembled a team of digital forensics experts including Criminal Investigator Gage Shots, Criminal Investigator Jon Carter, and Criminal Investigator Alexis Nunn.

In one case, a violent felon was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and gun crimes based on the data retrieved using the Cellebrite collect & review solutions.

Cellebrite’s solutions also assist with the exoneration of the innocent. As Director Powers explained, “Within less than 12 hours, we were able to exonerate a crime suspect so that their name was never in the news with a charge, their mug shot didn’t pop up, and they were never taken to jail.”

When asked what inspires her to come to work each day, Director Powers responded, “Our team can exonerate the innocent, we can convict the guilty, and I never have to put a bulletproof vest on. That’s it for me.”

To view a video of Director Jess Powers and the Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force, please visit here.

