Vantage awarded Best APAC Region Broker at ADVFN International Awards 2023

Aprile 24, 2023

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Vantage (or “Vantage Markets”) has clinched the “Best APAC Region Broker” award at the ADVFN International Awards 2023.

This is the second year running that Vantage has received the highest accolades for the APAC region, and closely follows Vantage’s earlier announcement where it received eleven awards at the start of 2023.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage, says:

“Our team has worked hard to retain our position for APAC, as we continued to build up a strong team of local analysts to cater to our clients within the region. Our education efforts now reach thousands, through our livestreams, telegram community chats, on our websites, and in-person courses in selected countries that we hope to roll out in others, depending on our clients’ needs.

“We are honoured to have been recognised for our efforts at this juncture and would like to add that we are not about to stop there. This is but a start for Vantage and we are grateful for the support of our clients who are always our biggest motivation to keep doing better.”

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061075/ADVFN_International_Financial_Awards_2023_APAC.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/3998840/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-awarded-best-apac-region-broker-at-advfn-international-awards-2023-301805146.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

