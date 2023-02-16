app-menu Social mobile

Vantage Markets appoints new Head of Sales for Australia

Febbraio 16, 2023

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage (or “Vantage Markets), the multi-asset trading platform, has appointed Jack Kelly as the Head of Sales in Australia.

Vantage is a leading trading platform for trading Contracts for Difference (CFD), providing a fast execution trading ecosystem through its online platform and award-winning mobile app*.

In this role, Mr Kelly will ensure the delivery of a high-quality experience for customers by empowering the team to provide the right solutions for clients’ evolving trading needs. He will also be responsible for growing Vantage’s sales team in Australia and supporting the integration of third-party tools and partners across marketing, sales, and operations channels.

Mr Kelly joins Vantage Markets from Forex.com, where he was Sales Director (Americas) based in New York. At Forex.com, Mr Kelly was responsible for leading the company’s sales function across the US and Canada region.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said: “Jack is the ideal candidate to spearhead Vantage Markets’ growth ambitions in Australia as the head of our local sales team. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience in foreign exchange and CFDs, but he has a proven record for growing tech-based and insights-backed trading products for educated investors.”

Jack Kelly said: “I am passionate about growing innovative investment platforms and introducing investors to trading strategies and tools that will help their trading journey.”

“CFDs have an important role to play as part of a balanced portfolio strategy for informed investors. As a global leader in CFDs, Vantage has an important role to play in driving awareness of this asset category. I’m looking forward to working with the Vantage global and regional teams to consolidate our leadership position and expand our presence in the Australia market.”

About Vantage

Vantage (Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.  

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app*, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002993/20011231511168_0355.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-markets-appoints-new-head-of-sales-for-australia-301748424.html

