app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Vantage unveils Supercar Blondie as Brand Ambassador

Gennaio 18, 2023

Supercar Blondie partners with Vantage Markets for financial education

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker, Vantage International Group Limited (“Vantage” or “Vantage Markets”) is pleased to unveil Alexandra Mary Hirschi, of Supercar Blondie, as its Brand Ambassador.

This partnership marks a milestone between an online brokerage with a social media publisher, aimed to use their respective expertise to provide accessible and relevant financial education both on Vantage’s platforms and on Supercar Blondie’s online education channel, Xplained.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, says, “We are truly excited to work with Supercar Blondie once again, in a greater capacity as our brand ambassador. Her adventurous attitude, tech-savvy, and global appeal makes her a perfect fit for us to raise Vantage’s brand awareness among younger and more discerning audiences. I know her unique presentation style will help demystify trading, and make it approachable and relevant for all.”

The social media publisher draws over 1 billion views per month across the group, with over 85 million followers globally. As a leading voice and influence in a traditionally masculine industry, Supercar Blondie engenders Vantage’s beliefs in female empowerment, alongside a shared commitment of Vantage towards innovation, and climate action, which is aligned with Vantage’s partnership with NEOM McLaren Extreme E.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi says, “I am all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I’m thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and It’s exciting to see the impact we can make together.”

This announcement marks a strengthening of the partnership between the two organisations that was first established in 2022 when Supercar Blondie participated in the Blue Carbon initiative in Sardinia, Italy, to formally launch Vantage’s corporate ESG journey, and bring awareness to climate change.

About Vantage

Vantage (Vantage International Group Limited) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985738/image.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-unveils-supercar-blondie-as-brand-ambassador-301724684.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023: EVENTS AND PROJECTS INSPIRED BY THE VISION OF “CULTURE AS A CURE” GET UNDERWAY

– Bergamo and Brescia are demonstrating the power of Culture as a Cure. A host of projects and e…

IPwe Launches Smart Intangible Asset Management–SaaS Solution for IP Valuation, Management, and Transactions

– The only AI and blockchain-based tool that removes the complexity and cost of valuing and tran…

SeMI Technologies becomes Weaviate

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SeMI Technologies has adopted the name of its flagship p…

ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the World Economic Forum, the Valuable 500 l…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl