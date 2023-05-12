app-menu Social mobile

Vaping goes green: world’s first recyclable vape by Flonq debuts in the UK

Maggio 12, 2023

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vape manufacturer Flonq has today launched the world’s first fully recyclable vape device – the Flonq Plus-E at the Vaper Expo in Birmingham, the leading industry event in Europe.

The innovative e-cigarette addresses two major challenges in the vaping industry: preventing minors from accessing devices and reducing environmentally harmful waste.

“We believe it’s crucial not only to make bold statements but also to back them up with actions,” explains Rob Harvey , the company’s Sales Director. “The Flonq Plus-E is a solution that truly meets the needs of the vaping industry, and we’re excited to share it with everyone”.

The Flonq Plus-E device can be easily disassembled for recycling after use. The product’s distinctive design includes a detachable battery located at the bottom of the device and a patented child lock system to prevent unauthorized use by children and young people.

The device has also won a Good Design Award for its aesthetics, with the shape inspired by the Steinway Tower skyscraper in New York.

“At Flonq, we’re committed to responsible consumption and providing secure vaping devices,” concludes Harvey. “Vaper Expo is the perfect place to discuss how we can work together to promote these values.”

To learn more about Flonq and its products, please contact Rob Harvey, our Head of Sales in the UK, at r.harvey@flonq.co.uk or visit the company’s website, submit your inquiry through the feedback form, including your contact details.

Notes to editors:

Flonq was born in 2018 when a group of experts from the consumer electronics, vaping, and tobacco industries left their roles at international companies to establish Alfabet Labs. The company was founded as a global enterprise, with product design and development taking place in the US, production sites located in China, and initial sales launched in the US and CIS markets.

With the support of an in-house R&D team and a comprehensive global infrastructure, Alfabet Labs has introduced to the market a pioneering brand Flonq that focuses on driving innovation in alternative smoking systems. Flonq’s product line includes five vaping devices and has already been introduced in 12 foreign markets.

Robert Harvey,E-mail: r.harvey@flonq.co.uk,Contact number: +44 7525 423700

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaping-goes-green-worlds-first-recyclable-vape-by-flonq-debuts-in-the-uk-301822690.html

