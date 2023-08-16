app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

VAPORESSO Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Radiant Inno Dream Carnival

Agosto 16, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is gearing up to launch its 8th-anniversary online event, the Radiant Inno Dream Carnival, with the theme “Innovating Brilliance, Forging Dreams Beyond.” This event aims to celebrate the brand’s eight years of success and express gratitude to its loyal customers and consumers who have been with them throughout the journey.

The Radiant Inno Dream Carnival will kick off on August 18th with the launch of video of innovative dream chasers sharing their inspiring stories. VAPORESSO has invited six outstanding young representatives from various fields in the United Kingdom, the United States, and France to share their stories with VAPORESSO and their unique understanding of innovation and dream-chasing. This video aims to explore the close bond between the VAPORESSO brand and innovation, dreams, as well as the determination and efforts demonstrated along the path of pursuing dreams.

Furthermore, users are encouraged to share in the joy of VAPORESSO’s 8th anniversary and join in the Wishful Skies Draw running from August 18th to September 18th, 2023. With the slogan “Catch a plane, Seize a dream,” the interactive online game use paper airplane as the key element. The paper airplane symbolizes the pursuit of hopeful wishes. Through the game, VAPORESSO is set to listen to consumers’ dreams and share the rewards and joys encountered along the path of pursuing dreams.

Participants in the game will have the opportunity to win generous prizes. Meanwhile, VAPORESSO will also launch several activities lucky draws on its official website, discounts on e-commerce platforms, and giveaways on social media to express appreciation for the continued support from its customers and consumers.

VAPORESSO is renowned for its brand DNA, which revolves around three core elements: innovation, reliability, and style. This year, the brand has introduced a series of innovative products and embarked on boundary-pushing initiatives to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry. These actions reflect VAPORESSO’s unwavering commitment to innovation and dream-chasing.

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185897/818_kv_02.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-celebrates-8th-anniversary-with-radiant-inno-dream-carnival-301900797.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Shutterstock Appoints Aimee Egan as First-Ever Global Head of Enterprise

– NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global crea…

Maypharm Launches METOO FILL HA FILLER, Metox botulinum toxin with a 2nd generation technological advantage

– SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maypharm CO, LTD, known as a Ko…

SAJ to Showcase Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at IFA Berlin 2023

– GUANGZHOU, China and BERLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smart energy storage solutions prov…

4.5 million: Civil 20 India reached out to the highest number of people in C20’s history

– NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Civil 20, an official Engagement Group of India’s…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl