VAPORESSO Showcased Latest Innovations at InterTabac 2024, Joining Forces with DOJO and DELICIU

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VAPORESSO, a pioneer in the vaping industry, took the stage at InterTabac 2024, the world’s leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories, showcasing its latest cutting-edge products. Featured at the booth were the newly launched ECO NANO PRO, ECO NANO 2, ARMOUR G and models from the popular GEN series. Joining the presentation were the vape brand DOJO and e-liquid brand DELICIU.

The highlight of this year’s exhibition includes display of the ECO NANO PRO and ECO NANO 2. Equipped with COREX SMOOTH heating technology, these devices are designed to deliver unmatched flavor in smoothness and richness, along with extended lifespans of the pod. ECO NANO PRO provides comprehensive entertainment and interactive features, catering to users with deeper personalization needs. ECO NANO 2 features a new 0.6Ω pod with a 6ml pod capacity, ensuring a longer pod lifespan with a more convenient and enjoyable vaping journey.

At InterTabac 2024, VAPORESSO also unveiled its newest pod mod device, the ARMOUR G, featuring patented ultra-high density battery and a powerful 3000mAh battery packed into a compact and portable design. Like its predecessors, the ARMOUR G integrates COREX heating technology and the AXON chipset, delivering consistent and exceptional flavor with every puff for an enhanced vaping experience.

Alongside these new entries, the GEN MAX and GEN SE, designed for Direct-to-Lung (DTL) users, feature upgraded iTank T with top airflow and filling, while the GEN MOD with AXON CHIP offers customizable modes for a personalized vaping experience.

VAPORESSO’s booth also featured an exciting collaboration with DOJO, a newly launch vape brand, and DELICIU, an innovative e-liquid brand known for its high-quality flavor blends. Powered by VAPORESSO, DOJO showcased its BLAST 6000, the industry’s first 10+2ml replaceable pot kit, which offers up to 6000 puffs with a prefilled pod and a 10ml e-liquid container. Equipped with COREX 2.0 mesh coil technology, it delivers dense vapor, bold flavors, and consistent taste for a premium vaping experience. DELICIU’s e-liquid uses natural extraction technology to deliver great experience and premium quality with authentic and vibrant flavors. Its innovative formulation is coil-friendly, preventing burnt taste and ensuring a longer-lasting, smoother vaping experience. This joint showcase exemplifies VAPORESSO’s commitment to innovation and fostering partnerships that elevate the vaping experience.

Additionally, VAPORESSO is proud to announce its involvement in the MISSION MIXOLOGIST Battle, an e-liquid mixing competition, held before the exhibition. The battle featured the ECO NANO 2 as the official device, chosen for its ability to accurately showcase the unique characteristics of each participant’s vape creations and deliver authentic flavor reproduction, further demonstrating VAPORESSO’s commitment to supporting innovation and craftsmanship in the vaping industry.

