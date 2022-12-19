app-menu Social mobile

VC Funds Beat Cyber Athletes 3:0 in the first Xenna Tournament. SIDUS GATES expands the metaverse

Dicembre 19, 2022

– SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SIDUS GATES presented its new mobile game Xenna – the first-ever battle royale RTS- in Dubai on December 14. Moreover, it was streamed live.

The main highlight of the event was a Xenna tournament where guests could enjoy Xenna’s quick and rewarding gameplay competing for an NFT prize pool of $100,000. All participants got special NFT facilities used to extract resources in the game. VC Funds, who won the competition,got 3 of the 10 legendary refineries.

Both facilities and refineries are crucial to producing fuel for interplanetary voyages across the SIDUS metaverse and can be achieved in CBT and OBT tournaments..

To enter Xenna at these early stages, one will need an NFT hero. Only 6,500 NFT heroes will be on offer via whitelist during the Dutch auction that will take place in December.

Praised both by professional cyber athletes and non-gamers, Xenna created a precedent of P2E gaming that sits at the confluence of the crypto and esports worlds. Additionally, it doesn’t rely on paid publicity to attract a wide audience. 

This is yet another step in the Sidus Metaverse expansion plans that fit in line with the official Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aiming to invest $4 billion of the country’s GDP over 5 years to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.

The first-ever battle royale RTS: Xenna

Xenna is published by SIDUS GATES, an exclusive game publisher onboarding gaming studios and their projects to the SIDUS metaverse. All games are united by lore and utilize native tokens $SIDUS and $SENATE. Players will be able to move NFTs and their progress across all the metaverse’s games.

“We’ve trailblazed a unique model allowing players to be co-owners of the SIDUS metaverse. SIDUS is all about tight-knit and mutually fruitful economic and social relationships, and this is what makes it a would-be paragon of true metaverse,” said SIDUS GATES CEO Roman Povolotski. “It’s great to see this model succeed.To share our joy with those who didn’t make it to the event, we decided to give away 50 NFTs to propel your in-game progress. Maybe this will help cyber athletes recover after their defeat.”

To take part in NFT the giveaway, please fill out this form.

SIDUS metaverse: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram 

Media Contact:Vlad Grinteam@sidusheroes.co+375 29 261 4875

Photo  –  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970500/SIDUS_METAVERSE_Xenna_Party.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vc-funds-beat-cyber-athletes-30-in-the-first-xenna-tournament-sidus-gates-expands-the-metaverse-301705388.html

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA' SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI)

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

