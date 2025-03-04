Veeva Commercial Pulse Improves Segmentation and Targeting with Brick-Level HCP Access Data for 21 Countries

4 Marzo 2025

Delivered quarterly, Commercial Pulse is generated from more than 500 million Veeva CRM interactions for the industry’s most complete, timely, and accurate HCP access data

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Commercial Pulse, a data subscription that provides quarterly healthcare professional (HCP) access and multichannel engagement metrics for the life sciences industry. With HCP access data as an input for segmentation, targeting, and engagement planning, Pulse provides immediate value for commercial operations and data analytics teams.

Commercial Pulse is unique in giving customers HCP data that has:

“Pulse is a breakthrough data product that will greatly improve segmentation and targeting around the globe,” said Peter Stark, executive vice president of Veeva Data Cloud. “We look forward to working with our early customers to bring the value of Pulse data to their commercial operations.”

Pulse is available today with 2024 quarterly data covering the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Hungary, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. Quarterly data releases for 2025 will begin this April. Additional countries in Asia and Europe are planned for availability next year.

Veeva Commercial Pulse is part of Veeva Data Cloud, which includes Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, and Veeva Compass. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu/Pulse.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10- Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems+44-790-430-0698meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-commercial-pulse-improves-segmentation-and-targeting-with-brick-level-hcp-access-data-for-21-countries-302390980.html