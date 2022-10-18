Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data

Ottobre 18, 2022

Veeva ePRO simplifies the collection and exchange of patient-reported outcomes in digital clinical trials

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva ePRO, a key advancement in patient-centric digital trials. The application makes it easier for patients to complete assessments on a mobile device or web browser and enables real-time data access for sponsors and clinical research sites. As part of a connected platform for clinical trials, study teams can use ePRO to exchange high-quality data across the clinical ecosystem for improved transparency and collaboration.

According to research sites, the top challenges in patient retention include the time required to participate in a trial, repetitive information requests, and time spent entering data.1 Veeva ePRO improves the patient experience by providing a modern, user-friendly application for completing Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO).

The application also helps streamline trial activities for sponsors and research sites. Sponsors can configure studies using survey and instrument libraries and push ePRO and schedule definitions to research sites. Research sites can then easily assign activities, automatically receive updates, and track patient progress without needing other systems or applications.

“Veeva ePRO is built to meet the needs of patients, sites, and sponsors, and is connected for end-to-end execution,” said Tim Davis, vice president of strategy, MyVeeva for Patients at Veeva. “We are committed to partnering with customers to deliver modern digital applications that help the life sciences industry advance to patient-centric digital trials.”

Veeva ePRO is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry’s first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Vault Clinical Suite includes Vault EDC, Veeva RTSM, Veeva ePRO, Veeva CDB, Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, Veeva Site Connect, Vault Payments, Vault Study Start-up, and Vault Study Training. Learn more about Veeva ePRO at veeva.com/eu/ePRO.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

1 SCRS Research Report, Impact Assessment of eClinical Technologies and Industry Initiatives on Sites, 2019

