Veeva Launches AI Partner Program

18 Aprile 2024

Advanced technology and support to enable the development of GenAI solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the Veeva AI Partner Program to provide partners with the advanced technology and support needed to integrate Generative AI (GenAI) solutions seamlessly with Veeva Vault applications.

“Our customers are exploring GenAI solutions across many use cases as the technology evolves,” said Tom Schwenger, Veeva president and chief customer officer. “The Veeva AI Partner Program provides access to critical technology to help partners develop GenAI solutions that integrate seamlessly with Veeva applications.”

The Veeva AI Partner Program includes:

The Veeva AI Partner Program is part of Veeva’s focused strategy to enable AI for the life sciences industry. The Vault Direct Data API and AI Partner Program enable customers and partners to more easily build AI applications that integrate seamlessly with Vault applications.

Companies can learn more about the Veeva AI Partner Program at veeva.com/AIPartnerProgram.

