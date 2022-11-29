Veeva Pulse Shows Europe HCP Access Averages 52% with Largest Growth in Content-Driven Digital Engagement Worldwide

Novembre 29, 2022

Access is selective as most HCPs meet with three or less companies

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the first view of healthcare professional (HCP) access across key European markets from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, the largest global industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. Data shows European HCP access now averages 52% across countries, driven by the increasing use of video meetings and content to complement in-person visits.

These new findings underscore the impact of digital as a third of accessible HCPs now engage via video along with in-person, and the addition of video is shown to increase duration and frequency of meetings for more meaningful engagement. This combination of reach, channel preference, and effectiveness is even more critical as 65% of accessible HCPs limit engagement to three companies or less.

Latest Veeva Pulse data show combination of video and in-person meetings maximize field access:

“Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report gives the most extensive view ever into HCP access and channel effectiveness industrywide so teams can definitively benchmark what actions they can take to strengthen engagement and drive better outcomes,” said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva business consulting, Europe. “Seeing how access has changed and HCPs are very selective of meetings, the most successful companies are optimizing digital channels to both increase reach and deliver relevant, impactful content to maximize the quality of each engagement.”

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM globally and from European markets including the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional Information

To download a copy of the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva.com/eu/FieldTrends Learn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva.com/eu/BusinessConsulting Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956750/Europe_Field_Activity_by_Country.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-pulse-shows-europe-hcp-access-averages-52-with-largest-growth-in-content-driven-digital-engagement-worldwide-301688236.html