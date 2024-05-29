Veritas Genetics at the forefront of genomic screening with new studies presented at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference – ESHG 2024

29 Maggio 2024

MADRID, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Veritas will have a prominent presence at the upcoming European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Congress 2024, to be held in Berlin from June 1 to 4. This year, Veritas will present two innovative studies, reaffirming its commitment to preventive medicine and genomic screening. Additionally, it will highlight its polygenic risk service, myHealthScore, which assesses the genetic risk of common diseases in adults.

The ESHG Congress 2024 is not only a platform for disseminating the most relevant advances in human genetics but also a space for education and knowledge exchange. Plenary sessions, symposia, workshops, and poster presentations will complete an exciting program that covers the latest developments in genetic science.

In this 57th edition of ESHG, Veritas will showcase its comprehensive portfolio in preventive medicine and will participate with a booth (number 240) where its latest advances and services will be exhibited.

Innovative Studies

Veritas will present two abstracts at this edition of ESHG:

Polygenic Risk Assessment

At this year’s edition, Veritas will emphasize its comprehensive catalog of preventive genomic medicine, highlighting its innovative polygenic risk service, myHealthScore. This genetic screening test assesses the patient’s risk of common multifactorial diseases. The analysis identifies a genetic risk that previously went unnoticed, enabling the detection of a greater number of individuals at risk.

The test results provide insight into the lifetime risk of developing the analyzed diseases, with the goal of establishing preventive strategies and lifestyle changes to help reduce the risk. Diseases

evaluated by myHealthScore include cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and various types of cancer, such as breast and prostate cancer.

Additionally, polygenic risk complements monogenic risk in a comprehensive assessment of an individual’s genetic risk.

About Veritas

Veritas applies science and its global resources to bring genomic diagnostics to people, aiming to significantly prolong and improve their lives. Its global portfolio includes services in preventive medicine, perinatal medicine, and genomic diagnostics.

In March 2022, Veritas announced it would join the Letsgetchecked group, a global health solutions company based in Dublin and New York.

In line with its responsibility as a leading biotechnology company, Veritas collaborates with healthcare providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to genetic and genomic medicine reliably and affordably worldwide.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001152/Veritas_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veritas-genetics-at-the-forefront-of-genomic-screening-with-new-studies-presented-at-the-european-society-of-human-genetics-conference—eshg-2024-302157815.html