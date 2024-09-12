Vibenomics, the US Ad Tech Platform, Arrives in EMEA on Mission to Digitize In-Store Media

12 Settembre 2024

US in-store media provider hires EMEA retail media expert to expand global footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company, today announced the appointment of Brendan Carey as Group Director of Retail Media, EMEA, marking the company’s strategic expansion into the European focused (EMEA) markets. This key hire leverages Mood Media’s extensive EMEA footprint, allowing Vibenomics to bring its innovative in-store media solutions to a broader international audience.

Carey will use his extensive experience in the ad tech and retail media sectors to spearhead Vibenomics’ EMEA expansion and lead its efforts to replicate its U.S. success across key EMEA markets.

“Our expansion into EMEA represents a pivotal moment for Vibenomics and the retail media industry as a whole. We’re bringing a proven, data-driven advertising solution that has transformed the in-store experience for retailers and brands across the U.S.,” said Paul Brenner, SVP Global Retail Media and Partnerships. “Brendan’s deep understanding of the EMEA retail landscape, proven track record in ad tech and his overall retail media knowledge make him the ideal leader to help retailers monetize their physical spaces more effectively while providing brands with unparalleled access to shoppers at the point of decision.”

The Vibenomics platform, which hosts both audio and digital screen capabilities, offers a unique impressions based measurement model and seamless integration with marketplace technologies. As part of its EMEA strategy, Vibenomics is actively building strategic relationships with key industry players, including the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and major media agencies.

“Vibenomics’ move into EMEA is a natural progression of our global vision,” said Malcolm McRoberts, CEO of Mood Media. “By leveraging Mood Media’s extensive international presence and Vibenomics’ cutting-edge technology, we’re poised to lead a global shift in how brands connect with consumers in physical retail environments and transform the retail media landscape across these vital markets.”

The company is currently in talks with several prominent EMEA Retail Media Networks and agencies to establish commercial partnerships, furthering its mission to digitize in-store media across the region.

About VibenomicsVibenomics, a Mood Media Company, is the leading in-store digital advertising provider. Our platform provides a single, all-in-one retail media network, empowering retailers to digitize their on-premise experience and advertisers to connect with customers via display, audio and experiential channels. Through a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution, this model delivers the ubiquity and revenue-generating capabilities needed to drive the next iteration of retail media. Acquired by Mood Media in 2023, Vibenomics works with hundreds of CPGs and more than 50 endemic and non-endemic categories today. The company plans to expand its retail locations to more than 500,000 worldwide. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit https://www.vibenomics.com.

