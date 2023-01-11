app-menu Social mobile

Victoria Azarian joins SharkNinja as SVP of Global Creative

Gennaio 11, 2023

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SharkNinja today announces the appointment of Victoria Azarian to SVP Global Creative, reporting directly to Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Davaris.

“Victoria’s vast brand experience and immense knowledge of storytelling will help us all achieve a new level of quality in our creative work,” said Bill Davaris. “Victoria is a powerhouse creative innovator and I’m excited to see how she brings the team together to identify new ways to win in the market and foster the development of our in-house talent.”

Victoria has spent over 20 years in the Advertising industry, with Executive Creative Director experience from Wunderman, Ogilvy, and CCO experience from MKTG (Dentsu). She has been named one of Adweek’s Creative 100 and has worked on notable brands including: IBM, IKEA, Kimberly-Clark, Poland Spring, LPGA, Citizens Bank and Unilever. A native New Yorker, Victoria will have a satellite office at SharkNinja’s headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts.

“I’m passionate about connecting brands to cultural moments that make an impact on society, and that is exactly what SharkNinja has been doing with their five-star products in every home, around the world,” said Victoria. “I’m excited to join and be part of an organization dedicated to the craft of innovation and look forward to leading the SharkNinja creative teams to bring our products to life.”

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938428/SharkNinja_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/victoria-azarian-joins-sharkninja-as-svp-of-global-creative-301719320.html

