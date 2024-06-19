VinFast VF 8, a design and engineering collaboration optimised for Europe

19 Giugno 2024

(Adnkronos) – •VinFast’s VF 8 awarded 2024 ‘Best Child Protection’, ‘Best Safety Assistance’, ‘Best Motorcyclist Safety’, ‘Best Car’ and ‘Best SUV’ by ASEAN NCAP

•The VF 8 combines Pininfarina design, highlighted by the use of quality sustainable materials, a vast range of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and highly tailorable connectivity and immersive systems for entertainment and utility application

•A comprehensive warranty package – 10 years or 200,000 kilometers for the powertrain and 10 years with unlimited mileage for the battery cements commitment to European customer satisfaction

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire– 19 June 2024 – The VinFast VF 8 is born from Vietnam’s diligence and entrepreneurial spirit, Vingroup’s manufacturing expertise, ingenuity and capacity, and VinFast’s relentless pursuit of excellence. As its first model designed for a global market, the VF 8 aims to inspire European customers with aspirational design, performance and technology, and protect them with a market-leading 10-year, 200,000km warranty.

As an emerging manufacturing hub for multiple industries, Vietnam has long-since harboured a bold strategy for its domestic automotive industry. Six years ago, backed by Vingroup’s significant investment, this ambition took a giant step forward. Close to the picturesque shores of Cat Hai, a 335-hectare factory rose as a symbol of Vietnam’s burgeoning automotive sector and established VinFast as a bold, dynamic new brand.

This facility is the launchpad for VinFast’s global ambitions. It means that, throughout the development, validation and manufacturing stages, VF 8 has benefitted from an extraordinary combination of in-house expertise and capacity, and global partnerships with established, premium suppliers.

Global collaborations underpin a modern electric SUV

Following Vietnam’s rise as a globally integrated economy, its auto industry is poised to make its mark. As the nation’s first electric car company, VinFast is entering the international market with a strategic embrace of global expertise. At the forefront of this strategy is the VF 8, an electric SUV designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design house behind iconic vehicles for Ferrari, Peugeot, Fiat, and General Motors.

VinFast worked closely with Pininfarina to avoid quickly-dated trends and strike a balance between modern elegance and timeless appeal, providing a marriage of artistic expression and practicality.

In the search for a perfect marriage of function and form, VinFast refers to ‘Dynamic Balance’, a philosophy that shapes the VF 8 to provide a futuristic aesthetic that goes beyond the surface. The exterior features fluid, soft curves punctuated by sharp cuts, creating a visually striking and well-balanced silhouette.

However, ‘Dynamic Balance’ also considers the impact of physical design on performance and efficiency in a number of ways. It is a design approach that prioritizes stability, ensuring that all aspects work together as a cohesive unit, promoting a lower centre of gravity for improved handling at high speeds. A more balanced, aerodynamically advanced design that has been optimized for efficiency also enables enhanced NVH performance. In turn, this can help to reduce energy consumption and the rate of vehicle component wear, including the battery.

The interior of VF 8 is designed to create a feeling of elegance and sophistication. It offers a blend of high-end aesthetics, meticulous craftsmanship and modern features. The result is a relaxing ambiance that is enhanced by technology. Heated and cooled seats ensure absolute comfort in all weather conditions, while a highly intuitive 15.6-inch, high-resolution centre screen further enhances the driving experience and entertainment options on every journey.

The highest quality sustainable materials have been used wherever possible to provide a premium, European-feel interior, with soft yet hard-wearing vegan leather and a high level of attention to detail throughout the cabin.

The spaciousness of the interior is another highlight, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers in both the front and rear seats. Even those exceeding 1.9 meters in height can comfortably travel in the back seat.

In the front, VinFast has opted for a Head-up Display (HUD) projected onto the windshield instead of the traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. This allows drivers to easily monitor key information and maintain focus on the road.

The VF 8 comes in two variants, the Eco and the Plus, catering to different driving preferences. The Eco offers a powerful electric motor with a maximum output of 260 kW and 500 Nm of torque. The Plus takes performance a step further with a 300 kW motor and an impressive 620 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.5 seconds.

Own with confidence – safety features and long-term warranty

VinFast aims to protect customers on every journey and throughout their entire ownership with excellent safety and 10-year warranty. The VF 8 is equipped with an advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) featuring functionalities such as highway driving assistance, automatic lane changing, and smart parking assistance. This system will receive continuous over-the-air updates and enhancements to provide customers with the safest and most highly optimized driving experience.

Highly tailorable connectivity and immersive systems for entertainment and utility applications have been developed to differentiate the VF 8. A user-friendly platform allows voice control of the car, remote management through the VinFast app, online shopping, and even in-car video games that sync with occupants’ phones.

The VF 8 utilises latest technologies to provide more than impressive performance and smart apps, prioritizing safety with features like the regenerative braking system, reducing wear on brakes and enhancing control, especially during sharp turns and downhill driving.

VinFast’s commitment to safety was acknowledged at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards on the evening of May 28, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, when it was consecutively honored with five important awards for ‘Best Child Protection’, ‘Best Safety Assistance’, ‘Best Motorcyclist Safety’, ‘Best Car’ and ‘Best SUV’.

Organized biannually by the Southeast Asia New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP), these awards recognize excellence in the auto industry. This year, the VF 8’s outstanding safety equipment impressed the experts.

The success of the VF 8 in the ASEAN NCAP awards reflects VinFast’s commitment to outstanding safety as a core focus throughout its range. Associate Professor Dr. Dam Hoang Phuc, Director of the Automotive Technical Training Program at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, offers a scientific perspective of VinFast’s dominance at the awards.

Commending the responsiveness and effectiveness of the VF 8’s safety technologies, he said: “Electric cars inherently have a safety advantage over gasoline cars due to lower latency, which translates to quicker and more adaptable responses from the safety features. This is a significant advantage for the VF 8 in particular, and VinFast electric vehicles in general.”

Adding to the peace of mind ownership experience, VinFast offers a comprehensive warranty package – 10 years or 200,000 kilometers for the powertrain and 10 years with unlimited mileage for the battery. This commitment to customer satisfaction extends throughout Europe, and is complemented by further strategic cooperations.

Through partnerships with Bosch and Mobivia, VinFast ensures convenient charging access with Bosch’s 700,000 charging ports across 30 European countries, and reliable after-sales service through Mobivia’s 1,200 service workshops in France and Germany.