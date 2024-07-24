Virtual Artifacts Inc. Unveils Innovative Digital Framework to Solve the Global Media Crisis

24 Luglio 2024

MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Virtual Artifacts Inc. (VA), a pioneer in information technology, today introduced the Hibe Digital Framework, a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the pressing challenges facing the global media ecosystem, such as declining advertising revenue, the spread of misinformation, and shrinking public trust in traditional media outlets.

A newly released white paper titled “Information Media. From Paradigm Shift to a New Digital Framework” explores the roots of the media crisis and presents the Hibe Digital Framework as an innovative approach to bridge the media gap.

Over the past year, VA has refined the Hibe Digital Framework through a robust beta platform (www.hibe.com) that has garnered marked interest from government regulators, media organizations, and content consumers. This platform has been instrumental in testing and validating key features that empower various stakeholders in the digital media landscape by allowing them to:

“In today’s digital age, information is a double-edged sword: a powerful tool for learning and informed decision-making, yet also a potential vector of mass manipulation”, says Jean Dobey, CEO at VA. “Recognizing this duality, we’ve crafted the Hibe Digital Framework and its online platform to empower stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, coexist and contribute to a better world.”

VA is actively seeking to increase its partnerships with media organizations, governments, and tech innovators to scale the platform and maximize its impact. Download the white paper to learn more and join us in building a more sustainable media ecosystem.

About Virtual Artifacts Inc.

Based in Montreal (Quebec), Virtual Artifacts builds unique and innovative privacy protection, identity management and systems interoperability technologies to tackle the challenges faced by consumers and businesses in today’s digital age. VA is guided by the beliefs that technologies should be aligned with people’s choices and values, be used to bring communities closer together and make societies more open, while helping businesses grow and compete fairly. In its mission of giving people the power to connect and interact on their own terms, VA provides pioneering technology tools that ensure a right balance between businesses and consumers’ interests.

For more information, please visit www.virtualartifacts.com or contact us at info@virtualartifacts.com.

