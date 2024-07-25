Vistex partners with leading retailer WHSmith to optimise supplier income management

25 Luglio 2024

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, announced today that WHSmith has partnered with Vistex to leverage its SaaS enterprise software to improve the retail giant’s supplier income processes.

WHSmith is continually seeking to optimise its operational efficiencies and ensure robust financial management. The implementation of Vistex’s comprehensive supplier rebates solution will streamline the entire rebates process, from agreement management and accruals through to settlement, providing greater visibility and control over financial transactions.

Key Benefits of the Vistex Solution:

“We are excited to partner with Vistex to further enhance our supplier income management,” said Phil Wells, Commercial Transformation Director at WHSmith. “Vistex’s proven expertise and innovative solutions will enable us to streamline our processes, improve accuracy, and ultimately drive better financial outcomes for our business.”

Vistex’s solutions are renowned for their robust functionality and ability to handle complex business scenarios. By adopting Vistex’s technology, WHSmith aims to optimise its supplier income management processes, thus reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and financial integrity.

“We are proud to support WHSmith in their journey towards enhanced financial management,” said Amos Biegun, CEO at Vistex. “Our solutions are designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage intricate financial processes effectively, and we look forward to a successful partnership with WHSmith.”

The implementation of Vistex’s supplier rebates solution will drive further improvements for WHSmith as it continues to innovate and enhance its business operations.

About WHSmith: WHSmith is a leading global retailer for the world’s travelling customer. With more than 1,700 stores across 30 countries worldwide, WHSmith offer customers a wide range of travel essentials for their journey, including books, newspapers & magazines, digital accessories and food and drink.

About Vistex: Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world’s leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Press inquiries only:

Vistex, Inc.Alex Dehnert(847) 490-0420alex.dehnert@vistex.com

WHSmith Press Office press.office@whsmith.co.uk01793 563354

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vistex-partners-with-leading-retailer-whsmith-to-optimise-supplier-income-management-302206141.html