“Vital Force — The 4th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival in 2022” and Graduation Season of China Academy of Art

Giugno 8, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On June 1st, “Vital Force — The 4th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival” was launched, focusing on the future and on young people, uniting cultural and artistic resources on the provincial, city and district levels, and holding cultural and artistic events all over Hangzhou. The exhibition is from June 1st to 12th, and various exhibitions and performances are open to the public.

The Festival is based on the graduation season of China Academy of Art and Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, and a total of 13 colleges and universities in Zhejiang jointly launch an online graduation exhibition. The offline exhibition is presented in ten venues in Hangzhou, with a total exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters. More than 3,000 works is exhibited, and over 5,000 young artists, designers, writers and scholars join online and offline to present a blooming and youthful art feast in the city. CAACOSMOS -“China Academy of Art Online Art Community” was released at the opening ceremony of the Youth Art Festival. As an unique online art community, this is a future-oriented super digital application scene based on “One Code, One World in One Life”, an art community for all people who are engaged in art and love art to draw inspiration, present themselves, learn and communicate online.

Explore an “Upward and Forward Life” with “Vital Force”

Since 2010, China Academy of Art has showcased its teaching and creative achievements in a new form of “Graduation Exhibition Week” — the first of its kind in art academies. In 2019, on the basis of the academy’s graduation season, it united with the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music to link literature and science, cultural creativity and technological innovation to launch the Festival. In this year’s graduation season, there are more than 2,500 graduates, and a total of more than 3,000 sets of works is exhibited. 1,757 undergraduates, 631 master students, and 87 doctoral students from 17 teaching units are involved in a total of 50 exhibitions. It has always been the original intention and vision of the academy to let the graduation season go out of the campus, art empathize with the people, universities integrate with the city, the teaching achievements be shared with the society, and to create an “academy without walls”.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834146/1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834147/2.jpg