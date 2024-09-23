VITALOGRAPH ACQUIRES MORGAN SCIENTIFIC TO MEET GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS

23 Settembre 2024

BOSTON and ENNIS, Ireland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vitalograph has today announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Morgan Scientific, a long-term partner of the respiratory diagnostics leader, strengthening its U.S. commercial footprint and enabling it to meet the growing global demand for its innovative solutions, particularly in advanced pulmonary function testing solutions.

Speaking of the acquisition, Frank Keane, CEO of Vitalograph said: “We have a long and successful relationship with Morgan Scientific. This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possible diagnostic solutions that can enable a better understanding of lung health.”

Morgan Scientific is an expert in customer-facing software for advanced PFT systems. ComPAS2, the company’s flagship software powers Vitalograph’s innovative range of advanced PFT solutions, the VitaloPFT Series. Morgan Scientific is also a key distributor for Vitalograph’s pulmonary function testing solutions in the US.

Speaking of their collaboration to date, Mr Keane said: “The recent creation of the VitaloPFT Series has given us valuable experience in working as a team and built mutual respect for our individual expertise. Morgan Scientific is a natural complement to the Vitalograph brand, and this development brings incredible value to our customers all over the world. This acquisition paves the way for us to develop our comprehensive PFT range further.”

He continued: “Vitalograph is a family-owned company and recognises the pioneering drive of the Morgan family to create a business founded on people, integrity, quality, and innovation. These values are at the heart of Vitalograph and are instilled in every part of our business today.”

Gareth Morgan, son of the founder of Morgan Scientific said: “There is no other company in the world that we trust to uphold our legacy of innovation and to continue to put the needs of customers at the forefront of every decision. Joining a globally present and renowned brand such as Vitalograph will enable us to concentrate our efforts on building the business through what we know best – excellence in innovation and customer service.”

The acquisition of Morgan Scientific is a key milestone in Vitalograph’s plan to develop its respiratory diagnostics business globally, furthering its goal of providing comprehensive testing solutions that enable the best possible respiratory healthcare. The company is in the middle of an ambitious growth strategy and is on track to treble its respiratory diagnostics business in the four years leading to 2026.

The acquisition coincides with Vitalograph’s 50th anniversary of operating and growing in Ennis, Ireland.

About Vitalograph – https://vitalograph.com/ie/

Founded in Buckingham in 1963, and with an R&D, engineering, and manufacturing facility in Ennis in County Clare for 50 years, Vitalograph is a leading global provider of respiratory diagnostic solutions and clinical drug trial services. Through the delivery of respiratory diagnostic solutions that are accurate and reliable, healthcare professionals are empowered to give the best possible care to their patients, wherever it is needed. Based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Morgan Scientific, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitalograph.

