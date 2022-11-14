Viva Wallet and Klarna enter Europe-wide partnership

Novembre 14, 2022

“Pay with Klarna” now added to the over 30 payment options offered by Viva Wallet to their European merchant network; a new world of possibilities and smooth payments for all

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — European cloud-based neobank Viva Wallet is set to further expand the line-up of payment options offered to their thousands of merchants across the continent. Klarna, counting 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, is the latest addition to Viva Wallet’s online and in-store innovative payment platforms. Through this partnership, merchants meet the needs of a new generation of shoppers demanding more convenient, flexible payment alternatives that help them stay in control of their finances.

Pay in 3, Pay in 30 Days, Pay Now, or opt for Financing to pay over 3-36 months in a smooth one-click purchase; Klarna’s payments offering is now added to the collection of over 30 payment options delivered by Viva Wallet, featuring all major international as well as local payment schemes to accommodate all transactions. “Pay with Klarna” will be available to those interacting with the online and brick-and-mortar touchpoints, supported by Viva Wallet POS app that turns any Android mobile into a card terminal, and Smart Checkout payment gateway for e-shops, “allowing consumers to pay when and how they prefer to, saving time and money” as per Klarna’s scope.

“At Viva Wallet we feel we share the same vision with Klarna; to make payments simple and frictionless. We are excited to add such a forward thinker and leading global player in the payments industry to our ever-growing list of partners. Together, we are improving the shopping experience to fit the needs of the modern consumer, whilst making the integration process as accessible and simple as possible for the merchants that wish to capitalise on this global payments trend,” commented Alexandros Pappas, E-Commerce Director at Viva Wallet.

“Pay with Klarna” on Viva Wallet payment platforms will be first rolled out in selected European markets, including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

About Viva Wallet Viva Wallet is a leading European cloud-based neobank, delivering the future of payments, now. With presence in 24 markets, it is the payment institution with the largest footprint in Europe. Viva Wallet mission is to change the way businesses pay and get paid, offering truly unifying, yet localized, end-to-end advanced digital payments solutions and embedded banking services tailored to their needs. Latest innovations include “tap-on-phone Viva Wallet POS app” turning any Android device into a card terminal, and “Smart Checkout” payment gateway that can increase conversion by 21%. An advocate of sustainable cashless economy, Viva Wallet harnesses the power of their disruptive in-house technologies to provide digital payments services in 17 languages and 10 currencies, featuring over 30 payment methods.

