VivaTech: The Île-de-France Region confirms its goal to be the first Smart Region in Europe

Giugno 16, 2023

PARIS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the occasion of VivaTech, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, announced several measures to confirm its status as Europe’s first Smart Region.

New measures to support the innovation in the Île-de-France Region ecosystem:

The Île-de-France Region is an innovation leader in France and the European Union thanks to one of the world’s most efficient ecosystems: Europe’s leading economic region, the largest hub of startups in the European Union with 8,000 of them representing 40% of French startups, 80% of funds raised and almost all unicorns valued at more than 1 billion euros.

