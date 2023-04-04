app-menu Social mobile

Volt Active Data Attains Key Telecom Certification

Aprile 4, 2023

BEDFORD, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency—all at once—today announced it has become certified in the Dell Technologies Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program, which means telecom ecosystem companies can now use the powerful, no-compromise Volt Active Data technology in conjunction with Dell infrastructure.

“This is incredible news for any CSP looking for an edge-optimized solution to take advantage of things like multi-access edge computing and network function orchestration to help their networks run smoothly and securely,” said Volt CEO David Flower.

Volt’s Active Data Platform was built to support applications that need to scale easily without sacrificing on things like resiliency or accuracy. Volt technology, which is battle-tested for handling critical distributed complex workloads running at the edge, has been used for over a decade to support large telco networks across the globe.

The Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program is designed for ISVs and other industry partners to certify their software is ready for integration on Dell infrastructure within a telecom network. Once their solutions are certified, partners are assured that the quality of their software is compatible with and ready for deployment on Dell telecom platforms.

About Volt Active Data

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt’s unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure “five 9’s” uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volt-active-data-attains-key-telecom-certification-301789110.html

