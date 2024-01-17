Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1

Gennaio 17, 2024

– BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced important new real-time data processing capabilities with the release V13.1.

“This is a huge new update for us that further increases competitive advantage for our customers,” Volt CEO David Flower said. “We’ve always said, unequivocally, that we are the only true real-time data processing platform for modern enterprises, and this release proves it.”

V13.1 offers a number of new features, including:

In-service upgrades allow customers to enjoy guaranteed ‘five-nines availability’ while updating nodes (one at a time), without having to shut anything down. When all the nodes have been updated, the features of the new version will become active.

ARM support means that the same Volt application can run without modification on everything from a Raspberry Pi to AWS’s most powerful Graviton server, while still offering dramatically lower operating costs than other systems. In addition, On ARM, the Volt Active Data Platform has the exact same enterprise functionality as its x86 version.

V13.1 also lets you elastically grow or shrink Kubernetes clusters. Reducing the cluster size is just a matter of setting the replica count to the appropriate value. (You can only reduce the cluster by K+1 nodes at a time.) Once initialized, the Volt Operator automates the process and provides periodic status information through Kubernetes events and object properties.

“We’re excited for what these new features mean for our customers,” Flower said. “Guaranteed uptime, a whole new level of performance, and most importantly: the peace of mind of knowing their applications will always be running on optimal real-time capacity.”

About Volt Active Data

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt’s unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure “five 9’s” uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

