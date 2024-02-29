Volt Joins Linebreak to Help Companies Maximize Edge Data Value

Febbraio 29, 2024

BEDFORD, Mass. and LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced a new partnership with Linebreak, a global edge solution provider.

As part of the Linebreak platform, Volt will make it easier for enterprises to ingest and process edge data in real time.

“Post-digital enterprises need to harness all of their data to feed enterprise AI engines,” Linebreak CTO Dolo Miah said. “A lot of this data is exploding in the edge, where traditional architectures can’t deliver on real-time and high-integrity processing needs. Volt is a perfect fit for these edge use cases.”

As part of the Linebreak platform, Volt enables:

“We’re very excited about our collaboration with Linebreak,” Volt CEO David Flower said. “Linebreak and Volt, together, suddenly make edge computing way less intimidating, way more secure, and way easier for enterprises.”

About Volt Active Data

As more and more data flows into companies’ systems, they need a way to process it rapidly without compromising on uptime or accuracy. Volt Active Data solves the data deluge problem through its no-compromise data platform, which supports over a billion daily active users globally and allows enterprises to maximize the value of their 5G, IoT, and AI investments.

About Linebreak

Linebreak is a global solution provider enabling enterprises to achieve their efficiency goals in the post-digital era by unlocking the value of their edge data. Linebreak integrates leading-edge technologies, including Volt Active Data, to rapidly deliver enterprise-grade solutions, accelerated by its platform.

