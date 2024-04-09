VT Markets’ exclusive events at Monaco E-Prix

9 Aprile 2024

SYDNEY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global multi-asset broker VT Markets is hosting its most significant event to date—an exclusive three-day gathering in Monaco, the home ground of their key partner, Formula E team, Maserati MSG Racing.

Taking place from 25th to 27th April, select VIP guests, partners and media are invited for exclusive experiences including a media event, exquisite private yachting along the Monegasque coast, and thrilling views of the Formula E race.

The media event will feature keynote addresses from representatives of both VT Markets and Maserati MSG Racing. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the future of trading, the partnership story and significance of both companies’ shared dedication to seizing opportunities and driving progress.

“We look forward to a challenging yet fruitful 2024, as we increase our global footprint, bringing with us opportunity and excellence that we strive to provide,” remarked Ludovic Moncla, Head of Affiliates, VT Markets, who will be speaking at the event. “In addition to our recent approval as a member of the Financial Commission, this initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing the client experience, with further enhancements on the horizon.” “We firmly believe that our partnership with VT Markets will unlock exciting opportunities for both brands,” said a spokesperson for Maserati MSG Racing. “By aligning our shared values of innovation and performance, we are confident in our ability to reach new audiences and achieve greater success together.”

Attendees can expect engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and exclusive insights into the future of trading. To learn more about this event please visit the VT Markets Events website (https://www.vtmarkets.com/company/about-us/events/). Members of the press or media who would like access or further information to cover the event may contact media@vtmarkets.com.

About VT Markets:

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries. To date, it has won numerous international accolades including Best Customer Service and Fastest Growing Broker.

In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets currently offers unfettered access to over 1,000 financial instruments and a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile app.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at info@vtmarkets.com. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For media enquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please email media@vtmarkets.com.

