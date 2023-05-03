VT Markets Launches King of the Hill Trading Contest With Over US$60,000 Prize Pool

Maggio 3, 2023

– SYDNEY, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VT Markets, a leading online trading platform, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated King of the Hill Trading Contest. The contest will run from 1 May to 31 July 2023, granting the world’s best traders an exclusive chance at global recognition.

First launched early this year to a hugely positive reception, the popular competition is now set to build on its inaugural success. In addition to new participating regions, this latest edition will feature an expanded prize pool of over US$60,000, to be split between participating traders based on their realised profit.

Beyond cash prizes, top performers will also be featured on VT Markets’ Wall of Fame, allowing them to grow their influence and establish themselves among the world’s elite traders.

Commenting on the numerous incentives on offer, a VT Markets representative stated: “We are delighted to bring traders these exciting opportunities for higher earning potential and greater rewards. By leveraging our innovative copy trading platform, VTrade, traders can now showcase their trading expertise and access unparalleled chances for success.”

About the company:

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries. The broker has won many international accolades including Best Customer Service and Fastest Growing Broker. Its mission is to make trading an easy, accessible, and seamless experience for everyone.

