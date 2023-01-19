app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

WANdisco Launches Data Activation Platform 2.0 to Supercharge Massive Data Movement to Any Cloud

Gennaio 19, 2023

Platform updates enable enterprises to initiate large-scale data transfers with precise control in seconds

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, WANdisco, the data activation company, released Data Activation Platform 2.0 to support faster migrations for massive datasets. Supporting both the WANdisco Data Migrator and Edge to Cloud solutions, the updates maximize the speed and scale of on-premises and edge data transfers through precise control over migration throughput, cleanup, and prioritization, among other features. The updates optimize data movement performance from IoT sensor data and Hadoop environments to any cloud, maximizing the business value of data, wherever it lives.

Enterprises maintain a complex web of data that spans multiple storage environments with channels running to multiple clouds. IDC recently found that companies store data across five key domains, but largely rely on on-premises, public cloud, and edge locations. Moreover, the 2022 State of Data Activation report found that 69% of data leaders are unable to use their data due to the high cost, lengthy timelines, and risk of data transfers between environments. Multi-cloud strategies, where enterprises utilize the AI, ML, and analytics capabilities of different clouds for different use cases, add to this complexity.

Data Activation Platform 2.0 provides granular control over all or specific data transfers within a simplified user interface. Focused on enhancing the speed at which large-scale datasets can be transferred to any cloud, new automation features optimize migration and storage resources across environments. Specific platform enhancements include:

“Businesses face a dizzying challenge in moving massive amounts of data from a lot of sources to a lot of targets. As data continues to amass at the edge and on-premises at an unprecedented pace, solutions must improve to handle massive data transfers at incredible speeds – but also deliver a seamless experience,” said David Richards, CEO and Founder of WANdisco. “Data Activation Platform 2.0 does just that. Now enterprises will have even greater control over all, or specific, data transfers happening across their business.”

Today, organizations across industries rely on the WANdisco Data Activation Platform to activate enterprise-scale datasets, reduce costs, and quicken migration timelines from months or years to a matter of days. To learn more about how WANdisco can activate your organization’s data, visit wandisco.com.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wandisco-launches-data-activation-platform-2-0-to-supercharge-massive-data-movement-to-any-cloud-301725111.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Cosa cambierà per le bollette nel 2023?

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 19 Gennaio 2023. Il caro bollette ha fatto discutere (e preoccupare) parecc…

Seragon Announces RESTORIN®, the Most Advanced Anti-Aging Nutraceutical to Date

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seragon Biosciences, Inc. today announced the launc…

Sun Pharma to Acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals, Advancing the Potential Treatment of Alopecia Areata

Adds Deuruxolitinib, a Potential Best-in-Class Oral JAK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Alopecia A…

Ionomr Innovations’ Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets

Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materi…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl