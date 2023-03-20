app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Waterfall Security Announces New WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway

Marzo 20, 2023

The most powerful network security has never been simpler.

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT Security Company, today launched the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, the world’s most powerful OT security protection against remote cyber attacks. The revolutionary WF-600 product line is a state-of-the-art blend of hardware and software, enabling unbreachable protection at IT/OT interfaces with unlimited visibility into OT networks, systems and data.

 

The new WF-600 series of products represent decades of experience, investment and innovation, incorporating feedback received from thousands of critical infrastructure and manufacturing sites. What’s new in the 600 series includes:

“I am excited to announce the availability of our all new 600 series products,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. “The new platform represents an enormous investment in streamlining every aspect of installing, using and managing our Unidirectional Gateway products. The strongest network security has never been simpler.”

Waterfall invented the Unidirectional Gateway as an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company continues to innovate to empower customers with physical and industrial operations to reap the enormous benefits of OT connectivity, without the often-unacceptable risks that come with firewalled IT/OT connectivity. Waterfall’s family of products have revolutionized how entire industries protect their physical operations and industrial processes from even the most sophisticated of ransomware and other cyber attacks.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions’ unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep the world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliable operations. The company’s growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more. Waterfall’s patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems. For more information, visit Waterfall Security Solutions.

For media inquiries:Anna PlotWaterfall Security Solutionsinfo@waterfall-security.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035754/Waterfall_Security_Solutions.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/3945543/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waterfall-security-announces-new-wf-600-unidirectional-security-gateway-301775991.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo confirmed 93 enterprises to participate in the exhibition including Huawei and Alibaba

GUIYANG, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 17, it is learned from the exhibition gro…

Mila and UNESCO join forces to emphasize the urgent need for better artificial intelligence governance

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute and the …

Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end-to-end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrat…

BNP Paribas and Clearwater Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership for Investment Accounting Solutions

New Collaboration Offers Best-of-Breed Investment Accounting Solutions Integrated with Custodian …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl