app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Waters ElectroForce Apex 1 Instrument Offers Increased Versatility, Simplicity, and Speed to Mechanical Testing of Advanced Polymer Materials

4 Febbraio 2025

News Summary:

ANAHEIM, Calif., and MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – MD&M West – Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced the launch of the TA Instruments™ ElectroForce™ Apex 1 Mechanical Testing Instrument, specially designed for increased versatility, speed, and ease of use to support precise tensile and fatigue testing of high performance and lightweight polymers and composites.

“As an additive manufacturing company, we build 3D-printed polymer parts that are increasingly being used in highly demanding applications where strength and durability are essential. After one short training session, we were able to use the ElectroForce Apex 1 Instrument to easily conduct tensile and fatigue testing to characterize our new materials,” said Javier Ramos, Chief Technology Officer for Inkbit Corporation. “The ease of use and quick time to results have given us the confidence to explore a greater range of materials, testing the limit of our manufactured materials and processes.”

Material strength and durability testing is increasingly important for accelerating the development of products in demanding applications such as those in the medical device, polymer, aerospace, automotive, and additive manufacturing industries. The ElectroForce Apex 1 Instrument’s motor stroke range is at least 43% greater than the competition, providing laboratories and manufacturers the versatility to perform monotonic and fatigue testing across a greater variety of materials. The increased motor stroke range also speeds testing by up to 30%, which can reduce costs early in development by helping users to identify and eliminate weaknesses in material selection and design, before the validation or post-launch phase.

“As manufacturers pivot towards developing and using more high-quality sustainable materials, the need for simple, accurate, and affordable mechanical testing becomes increasingly important,” said Yu Cheng, vice president of Research and Development and Product Solutions, TA Instruments Division of Waters. “The ElectroForce Apex 1 Instrument was designed for customers looking for precise, safe, and reliable testing to inform material selection and design, as well as component and product performance assessments.”

Designed to reduce operator process steps and errors, the ElectroForce Apex 1 Instrument comes equipped with new software features, including TuneIQ™ Technology, which can automatically tune the instrument without operator intervention and without additional, invasive stress or strain applied to the sample. The new motor control system improves break-stop capabilities during mechanical testing, increasing workflow options and operator confidence to run longer experiments unsupervised, including overnight. The instrument also comes with intelligent data acquisition to help prevent computer hard drive overload by selecting test-specific data parameters and limiting collection to more critical and manageable data.

Waters ElectroForce™ Apex 1 Mechanical Testing Instrument is available for order today.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Contact:

Laura BorlandDirector, TA Instruments Business CommunicationsWaters Corporationlaura_borland@waters.com+1.302.367.6958

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611117/Waters_ElectroForce_Apex_1_Instrument.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071755/Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-electroforce-apex-1-instrument-offers-increased-versatility-simplicity-and-speed-to-mechanical-testing-of-advanced-polymer-materials-302366815.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Cambodia Microfinance Association Partners with the National Bank of Cambodia and the United Nations to Protect Borrowers and Improve Lending Practices

04 Febbraio 2025
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since 2024, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC…

A THIRD VENDÉE GLOBE FOR ALAN ROURA: HUBLOT CELEBRATES THE SAILOR’S INCREDIBLE TENACITY

04 Febbraio 2025
Each Vendée Globe is unique. Each race presents a new challenge. NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2025 …

MINT Acquisisce info³ e rafforza la sua leadership nell’Advertising Resource Management con focus su Media Planning, Integrazione ERP e Partnership Globali

04 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos) – L’acquisizione conferma l’impegno di MINT nell’offrire la soluzione più completa pe…

ASSEMBLY EUROPE ACHIEVES B CORP CERTIFICATION

04 Febbraio 2025
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Agency Aligns Purpose, Profit and Performance, DrivingHigherStandards for…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI