WE ARE BACK – Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023 are ready to welcome you on 11-15 September in Pudong, Shanghai

Aprile 27, 2023

– SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China) will be held on 11-15 September, 2023 at SNIEC as scheduled for 5 days. Maison Shanghai, the concurrent home furnishing exhibition, will be held at SWEECC for 4 days.

As one of the prominent exhibitions, the scale of Furniture China 2023, concurrently with Maison Shanghai 2023, is expected to reach 300,000㎡, more than 2,500 high-quality furniture and home furnishing exhibitors will gather to showcase the cutting-edge furniture design, advanced material application, intelligent manufacturing skill, low-carbon environmental protection technology, trendy lifestyle and innovative business model. 200,000+ professional buyers home and abroad from 160 countries and regions are expected to visit.

Floorplan: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/lp/prlp Visitor Registration: https://b8h.cn/Xvn9CK

200+ International Brands Come Back with HonorHigh-end Furniture, Fine materials, Modern Furnishings are under one roof

Up to now, 90% of the exhibition area of Furniture China & Maison Shanghai has been sold out, among which, 20,000+ sqm’ International Brands Pavilion is about to receive the honor return of 5 national pavilions including France, Belgium, Turkey, Malaysia and Japan as well as more than 200 international brands.

Furthermore, there are also domestic brands with excellent international vision, including leading home furniture&design brands KukaHome, MANWAH, DESIGNHOME, EXPOCASA, YESWOOD, Sikexin, SLEEMON, Henglin, Keeson, LULACASA, Zhonghao, Dickson, FULL ITALIAN HOME, BP PLATINUM, Marsden, Zhihao, Boking, Tunni, Homepaint, UE and ILE, etc. The high-end materials Brands include Remacro, OKIN, Taien, LINAK, Loctek, Jiechang, CENRO, Mulin, Emomo, Kaidi, Limoss, Carya, LEXIN, TB, Yihuang, Jiali, PENGXIANG, AkzoNobel, BOFEI, Meixin, GONGRUI, EK Textile, Novatex, TONY VELUDO, GIORGIONE, OTE, Aumerry and Hightex, etc. The exhibitors of Maison Shanghai cover Boutique home decoration, fashion lighting, high-end carpet brand like Flolenco, D.Sky, ASOS, Youli, Subili, St.Duolan, LAMOME, etc. and designers brands like TELLS, FINETHINGWOW, etc in DOD.

Gathering The World’s Attention

The overseas visitors of the exhibition expanded from 2,600 visits in 2002 to 21,078 visits in 2019, covering 160 countries and regions around the world.

The data speaks, there is no doubt about the strength of Furniture China as one of the world’s leading furniture exhibitions and its strong attraction to overseas buyers from all over the world.

We are ready to meet you all onsite!11-15 SeptemberSNIEC & SWEECC, Pudong, Shanghai

Media contact: Yolanda.Xu@imsinoexpo.comOrganizer: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/about-fur/organizers

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/we-are-back—furniture-china-and-maison-shanghai-2023-are-ready-to-welcome-you-on-11-15-september-in-pudong-shanghai-301808130.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

