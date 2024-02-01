Wealth Dynamix Now Available on Temenos Exchange

Febbraio 1, 2024

Wealth Dynamix is a leading provider of CRM, Onboarding and CLM (Client Lifecycle Management) solutions, which are now available linked with Temenos as part of a strategic partnership. Combined, the solutions provide a fully joined-up experience for clients and staff, from early prospecting to on-going relationship management.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wealth Dynamix, a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced Wealth Dynamix is available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

The Wealth Dynamix solution enables firms to support the full end-to-end client lifecycle, helping deliver more proactive, efficient and engaging prospecting, onboarding and relationship management, all while remaining fully compliant. Integration with the Temenos Suite enables a seamless and omni-channel approach across digital engagement to clients, end-to-end client and investment management and a joined up approach to operations across the front, middle and back office.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved FinTech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Wealth Dynamix can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”

Gary Linieres, CEO at Wealth Dynamix said “Having already worked together on several joint clients, the formalisation of this strategic partnership provides for Wealth Management & Private Banking firms a full end-to-end solutions, covering the full lifecycle from the initial prospect, through to ongoing client relationship management.”

“Wealth Dynamix availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Wealth Dynamix. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”

At Wealth Dynamix we work with wealth management firms and private banks to help create a seamless set of CLM capabilities, delivering our solutions across the whole CLM spectrum, or focusing on specific areas such as client onboarding and working with a firm’s existing architecture.

We use intelligent technology to free staff from ‘administrative burden’, by streamlining operational processes to allow them to focus on proactively providing exceptional client experiences to a broad clientele while ensuring cost-effectiveness, compliance and scalability.

Our solutions support the broadest range of firms, from 10-person boutique investment managers and UHNW multi-family offices to global mass affluent wealth managers and global private banks.

