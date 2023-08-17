app-menu Social mobile

Webb Fontaine and Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) Set to Revolutionize the Kenya Logistics Market

Agosto 17, 2023

– Cutting-edge Digital Logistics Market Place (DLMP) to Transform Trade and E-commerce

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Webb Fontaine, a global leader in trade technology solutions, has partnered with Kenya National Electronic Single Window System Operator, State Agency, known as Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), to revolutionize the Kenyan logistics landscape with the Digital Logistics Market Place (DLMP). This innovative, first-of-its-kind platform is poised to reshape logistics practices, igniting trade volumes, catalyzing e-commerce growth, and serving as a catalyst for further development of this immense trade marketplace.

 

 

Kenya, a prominent trade player in East Africa, leverages its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and diversified economy. The DLMP establishes an online marketplace for trade, connecting businesses and private sector players, thus simplifying trade logistics. The marketplace will be a catalyst addition to develop this huge trade marketplace even further.

“The DLMP is an online marketplace of trade,” explained Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine. “It offers B2B services to traders with seamless search, find, and send capabilities, fostering growth, reliability, and empowerment.”

The DLMP functions as an integrated toolbox, introducing an innovative trade electronic platform that brings together shipping lines, trucking companies, freight forwarders, importers, exporters, warehousing firms, and insurance providers in an integrated digital marketplace. This platform empowers participants to showcase their services online and compete for bids, fostering a competitive environment that drives efficiency and cost savings.

By bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, businesses can confidently select the most suitable service providers at the best rates, ensuring optimized logistics and a streamlined supply chain. This innovative platform redefines collaboration, delivering unparalleled value to the logistics industry. Powered by leading technology, it will also significantly reduce the time stakeholders need to conduct their business operations.

The DLMP’s impact extends beyond its core objectives, revolutionizing the Kenya logistics market. It is expected to catalyze trade volumes and expedite e-commerce growth, playing a pivotal role in the digital economy.

With its developed infrastructure and diversified economy, Kenya is an East African trade powerhouse. This collaboration between Webb Fontaine and KenTrade promises new efficiencies and opportunities for trade and logistics.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147638/4150314/Webb_Fontaine_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webb-fontaine-and-kenya-trade-network-agency-kentrade-set-to-revolutionize-the-kenya-logistics-market-301903802.html

