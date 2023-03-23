Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

Marzo 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With much of the conversation at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang’s “The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond” keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include:

What blockchain technology can do

The benefits of a connected inter-game economy: MIR4 and MIRM

What the future inter-game economy looks like

Collaboration between Wemade and game developers

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

