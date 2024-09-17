app-menu Social mobile

WestGene Biopharma Presents Groundbreaking mRNA Vaccine Data at ESMO 2024

17 Settembre 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WestGene Biopharma, a leading innovator in mRNA therapeutics, presented the latest clinical data for its EBV-positive tumour mRNA vaccine, WGc-043, during a mini-oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024.

Pioneering Advances in mRNA Therapeutics

WGc-043, the world’s first mRNA therapeutic vaccine targeting EBV-positive tumors to achieve IND approval in both China and the US, demonstrated exceptional safety, immunogenicity, and anti-tumor activity in the latest clinical trials. The vaccine is being developed specifically for adult patients with advanced EBV-positive solid tumours and refractory or relapsed EBV-positive lymphomas, diseases for which there are currently no effective, low-toxicity treatment options.

Impressive Clinical Performance Recognized by ESMO

Interim clinical data presented at ESMO 2024 highlighted the vaccine’s ability to activate the patient’s immune system, leading to the production of cytotoxic T cells, antigen-specific antibodies and memory T cells that target and destroy cancer cells. This novel mechanism offers a promising alternative to conventional CAR-T and monoclonal antibody therapies and also aims to prevent tumor recurrence, providing a triple benefit, particularly for patients with late-stage nasopharyngeal carcinoma and NK/T cell lymphoma.

Innovative Technology and Global Impact

WGc-043 is a testament to WestGene’s proprietary mRNA platform, which includes cutting-edge innovations in mRNA sequence design, novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems, and scalable manufacturing processes. The vaccine was developed using WestGene’s patented LNP technology, which is recognized for its superior efficacy and safety. This technology has been instrumental in overcoming the challenges associated with mRNA vaccine delivery and has positioned WestGene as a leader in the global mRNA therapeutic

Expanding Horizons in Cancer Treatment

The global market for mRNA cancer vaccines is expected to grow significantly, with estimates ranging from $230 billion to $300 billion by 2035. The success of WGc-043 at ESMO underscores the potential of mRNA technology not only to lead the field, but also to accelerate clinical development and provide safe, effective treatments for late-stage cancer patients.

Looking Ahead

WestGene Biopharma (www.westgenepharma.com) remains committed to advancing its mRNA platform and expanding its pipeline to address unmet medical needs across a range of indications. The company’s innovative approach and commitment to collaboration will continue to drive progress in the field of mRNA therapeutics and bring hope to patients worldwide.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505920/image_5030521_43293125.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westgene-biopharma-presents-groundbreaking-mrna-vaccine-data-at-esmo-2024-302249254.html

