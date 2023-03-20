app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Wialon Telematics Platform Reaches 3.5 Million Connected Vehicles Worldwide

Marzo 20, 2023

Wialon, the global telematics and IoT platform created by European software developer Gurtam, has reached a record 3.5 million units connected, across over 150 countries. Wialon is the largest fleet management platform in the world by number of connected vehicles and other assets. 

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Working worldwide through a network of more than 2,400 partners, which include telematics service providers and solutions developers, Wialon connects and tracks vehicles and assets ranging from cargo and passenger vehicle fleets, special machinery, as well as stationary units, including generators and fuel storage units.

 

 

The 3.500.000-th vehicle connected via the Wialon platform is one of a fleet of ambulances in West Africa, where Wialon partner Geoloc Conseil ensures efficient dispatching of ambulances and fuel management. The company predominantly operates in France and West Africa, serving transport, construction, express courier, and service companies.

“We have been working with Wialon since 2016, when a simple internet search led us to the solution for fuel tracking and monitoring machine hours. Seven years on, we’re proud to have connected the 3,500,000th vehicle on the platform. Innovative, reliable and user-friendly technology solutions on Wialon base play a key role in enabling and accelerating business growth in Africa,” says Francois Traoré, Managing Director Geoloc Conseils.

Wialon platform and its fleet management software solutions, Wialon’s over 2,400 partners – telematics service providers and solutions developers – have deployed applications in a broad range of markets and sectors: transportation and mobility, logistics, delivery services, construction, agribusiness, water and waste management, public utilities, railway, mining and processing, and security. They work in Europe, USA, Canada, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Central Asia.

“Telematics and IoT applications are now ubiquitous for fleet management, and we are very proud of Wialon’s contribution to the growth of the ecosystem of global partners, developers, and clients. Connecting 3.5 million units is a significant milestone for us, making Wialon the largest global telematics and IoT platform by number of connected vehicles and other assets worldwide,” says Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon at Gurtam.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034561/Wialon.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wialon-telematics-platform-reaches-3-5-million-connected-vehicles-worldwide-301774225.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

CGTN: President Xi’s Russia visit to promote world peace, boost global development

BEIJING, March 20, 2023  /PRNewswire/ — The world is experiencing profound changes unseen in a c…

PlanetPay365 insieme con il Torino FC: live fino al 25 marzo il concorso “Tag&Win” dedicato ai tifosi granata

(Adnkronos) – Torino, 20 marzo 2023 – Un’iniziativa speciale targata PlanetPay365 per celebrare l…

Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa’s Biggest Renewable Energy Deal

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt’s In…

Dreame Technology New Hair Dryer, Hair Glory, Available in Germany on MediaMarkt and Otto

BERLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success in robotic vacuums, cordless vacuums…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl