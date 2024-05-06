Wine Gift Box Launch Event “When Yantai Meets Bordeaux” Held in Paris to Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between China and France

6 Maggio 2024

PARIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The year 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France as well as the Cultural Tourism Year of the two countries. On the afternoon of May 3, the Wine Gift Box Launch Event “When Yantai Meets Bordeaux” was held in Paris, France to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The event was organized by the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency and the Yantai Municipal People’s Government Information Office. Sixty guests from China and France, representing fields such as culture, tourism, cuisine, and environmental protection, attended the event. The event, part of the Sino-French Gastronomy Festival, aims to boost cultural exchange and mutual learning through the tasting of distinctive wines from each country.

Wang Lei, director of the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, highlighted the longstanding friendship between China and France in his speech at the event. Over 130 years ago, the first wine company in China, Changyu, was established in Yantai, producing China’s first bottle of wine and the first bottle of brandy. The event is both a tribute to Sino-French friendship and a symbol of further deepening exchanges between Yantai and French red wine.

The event also featured speeches by key figures, who expressed their high praise and expectations for Sino-French cooperation, including Guillaume Roussy, former president of Saumur AOC-level Wine Association, and Pascal Durand, founder & chairman of Pinot Noir Association and agricultural engineer.

The event witnessed the official launch of the commemorative red wine gift box celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The gift box, curated by Fabrice Sommier, featured one selection each from renowned red wines from Yantai and Bordeaux, forming the “60 Years of Sino-French Friendship, 60 Pairs” boxes. The French wine selected is the 2018 red wine from the Chateau Phelan Segur, while the Chinese wine selected is the Yantai Changyu Longyu Cabernet Sauvignon.

Gong Haitao, executive deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yantai Municipal Committee and director of the Yantai Municipal People’s Government Information Office, introduced in detail the development and historical cultural charm of the red wine industry in Yantai. Wine has been a vibrant purple name card for the world to understand Yantai and for Yantai to connect with the world.

The red wine gift box marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France will be available for sale in China, with all proceeds donated to the environmental organization EcoTree to support global green and low-carbon initiatives.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405249/1_event.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405250/2_event.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wine-gift-box-launch-event-when-yantai-meets-bordeaux-held-in-paris-to-commemorate-60th-anniversary-of-diplomatic-relations-between-china-and-france-302136641.html