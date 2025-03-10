Wingderm® Presents at the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting, Strengthening Its Presence in the North American Market

10 Marzo 2025

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wingderm® once again participated in the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting, which was held in Orlando, Florida, from March 7 to 9. The American Academy of Dermatology is the largest, most influential, and most representative dermatologic association. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to discover the latest technological innovations from Wingderm® and their applications.

Innovative Laser Technologies for Superior Results

Wingderm® showcased its advanced laser devices. Lasermach features 755nm, 808nm, and 1064nm wavelengths, effectively targeting melanin at different follicle depths for optimal and long-lasting results. The 1550nm non-ablative fractional laser, equipped with advanced optical scanning tracking technology, penetrates deep into the skin without damaging the epidermis, stimulating collagen regeneration for skin resurfacing. These proven technologies have gained widespread recognition.

On-Site Demonstrations and Interactive Communication

Wingderm® offers one-on-one consultations, addressing key questions about the devices, such as performance and maintenance. In addition, by simulating the treatment process, visitors gain a more intuitive understanding of the device’s value and technological advantages, further strengthening their confidence in decision-making.

Enhancing North American Market Presence through Wingderm USA Inc.

To strengthen the presence in North American market, Wingderm USA Inc. was established in California, ensuring faster response times and seamless customer support.

“As demand for our products in the U.S. market continues to grow, we plan to showcase our products at more exhibitions in the U.S. We believe that through ongoing innovation and brand promotion, Wingderm® will strengthen its position in the U.S. and global markets.” said Carol Ren, CEO of Wingderm USA Inc.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of “Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve”, provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 15,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com

